"Absolute joke", "Sorry they're forcing this on you" - Fans react as Arsenal star stars in unnatural position for PSV UCL clash

Some fans are disappointed with Mikel Merino starting in the centre-forward position in Arsenal's Round of 16 clash against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The first leg is slated for February 4, at Philips Stadion.

Ad

While Merino is predominantly a central midfielder, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has put him in the front line for their last three Premier League clashes. The Spaniard came off the bench, replacing Raheem Sterling in the 69th minute in a 2-0 win against Leicester City on February 15. He netted both goals.

However, Mikel Merino failed to make any more goal contributions in their next two league clashes against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media criticised Mikel Arteta's decision to start Mikel Merino as a forward in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash against PSV. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Starting Merino at CF is insane. Absolute joke. #arsenal"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added:

"MERINO BABE IM SO SORRY THEYRE FORCING STRIKER ON YOU"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Merino up front once again 😡😡😡," chimed in another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One account posted:

"Merino again plzzzzz naa He should come in as a sub"

Another tweeted:

"Arteta man. Smh. Stop this Merino experiment already"

"Christ Merino up front is a joke !! #afc," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Merino again? It’s over!"

While another wrote:

"Stop the Merino experiment"

Mikel Merino has registered four goals and one assist in 29 appearances for the Gunners this season.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's comments ahead of Arsenal's UCL clash against PSV

Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts ahead of Arsenal's first leg clash against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. During the pre-match press conference, the Spanish manager was asked about the importance of a positive result in the first match. He responded (via the club's official website):

Ad

"You are playing two games, you certainly know that, and everything starts tomorrow. Tomorrow you the more we play with the intention to dominate the game, be better than them and win it, the better the result will be I’m sure."

Arteta also spoke about the opponent's recent form as the Dutch side currently stand second in Eredivisie and added:

Ad

"The results vary in football, what I’m more interested in is how they behave, how they play, why they do certain things and what we expect them to do against us, and what their weaknesses are to try to beat them."

Overall, Arsenal and PSV have been pitted against each other on eight occasions in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have bagged three wins against the Eredivisie club, who have managed one victory with the rest of the four matches ending in a draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback