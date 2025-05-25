"Absolute masterclass from him today", "All-timer performance" - Fans hail Barcelona star after their 3-0 win over Athletic Club

Gavi received praise from fans online for his performance during the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (May 25). The midfielder was a stalwart in the middle of the park, as La Blaugrana wrapped up their 2024-25 LaLiga campaign with a 3-0 win at San Mames.

Having already been confirmed champions, it was unsurprising to see Barcelona start the game slowly. Their slow start almost got them punished, as Maroan Sannadi found the net just five minutes in, though his goal was chalked off for an offside on Alex Berenguer.

The visitors immediately picked themselves up and were up by two goals before the 20th minute, thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski. Bilbao’s failure to register a single shot on target meant Barcelona took a two-goal advantage into the break.

Flick's side continued their dominance in the second half, which limited Bilbao’s threat upfront. Their visitors added to their tally in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Dani Olmo converted from the spot. The result meant that Barcelona finished the 2024-25 campaign with a four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

While Lewandowski was impressive, Gavi stood out for the Catalans. The 20-year-old was arguably La Blaugrana’s best midfielder on the night. He won 16 out of 20 duels and three out of eight tackles, maintained a passing accuracy of 97% (95/98), and was the club’s highest-rated player (7.7), as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded his performance, with one writing:

"A absolute masterclass from Gavi today. He plays better when he's playing next to Pedri."

Another tweeted:

"All timer performance from Gavi."

"Gavi is so so good. Next season we will be there, I promise," @iFCBellissimo wrote.

"Gavi will change Flick’s life and make his job so much easier, all Flick needs to do is realize it," @cIayboiprati added.

"Gavi will be the future. Doesn't matter if you put him in a double pivot or in a traditional 3 man midfield. As long as he is playing from the deep, he will be sensational," @troveee_ wrote.

“It was great to see” – Hansi Flick praises Barcelona duo after 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

Hansi Flick was happy with the performances of Gavi and Pedri during their match against Bilbao on Sunday. Apart from Gavi, Pedri was impressive against Lehoiak, completing the most passes (115/123) and winning two out of three tackles and five out of 10 duels..

Speaking after the match, Flick said of both players (via Barca Universal's X handle):

"Gavi and Pedri had a good game. It was great to see."

Pedri has been a key player for Barca this season, recording six goals and eight assists in 59 games.

