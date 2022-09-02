"Absolute monster" "Put some respect on his name" - Manchester United fans in awe of 23-year-old's 'revival' after his outstanding display against Leicester City

Manchester United supporters have heaped praise on Diogo Dalot following his performance against Leicester City in a 1-0 win on Thursday, September 1.

The Red Devils secured their third consecutive win thanks to a Jadon Sancho strike midway through the first half. Manchester United were largely comfortable and grabbed a deserved three points from a drab encounter as Leicester remained bottom of the table without a win.

But Erik ten Hag's side appear to be hitting their groove following a disastrous start to the campaign. The Dutchman appears to have settled on a favored starting XI, which has so far seen Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Casemiro start on the substitutes bench.

One player who has impressed Manchester United's supporters is Diogo Dalot, who appears to have secured his spot at right-back. He has had his doubters in recent times but his ability to bomb forward and get back and defend appears to be a real asset for Ten Hag's side.

The Portugal international has played 70 times for the club since his 2018 move from FC Porto and has finally ousted Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the side.

Following another impressive Premier League outing, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the full-back:

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Dalot’s revival the past few months has been a beautiful sight Dalot’s revival the past few months has been a beautiful sight

Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ @RealistYahz Dalot’s got that dawg in him thank you Lisandro Martinez Dalot’s got that dawg in him thank you Lisandro Martinez

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis I remember there was only about a handful of United fans that had faith in Dalot… so nice seeing him flourish. I remember there was only about a handful of United fans that had faith in Dalot… so nice seeing him flourish.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis If I like a player I’ll forever back them throughout their highs and lows, I’m genuinely so glad that I kept faith in Dalot.



He’s going to establish himself as one of the best RBs in the world this season. If I like a player I’ll forever back them throughout their highs and lows, I’m genuinely so glad that I kept faith in Dalot. He’s going to establish himself as one of the best RBs in the world this season.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Dalot has been f**king incredible. Wins the goal-kick and celebrates it like a goal with Lisandro Martinez — that's the Man Utd mentality we want to see. Dalot has been f**king incredible. Wins the goal-kick and celebrates it like a goal with Lisandro Martinez — that's the Man Utd mentality we want to see.

𝐖✰ @bllr_fc Dalot is an absolute monster, put some respect on his name Dalot is an absolute monster, put some respect on his name https://t.co/OufEVomC1B

Erik ten Hag pleased with 'good team spirit' during Manchester United's victory

Following the full-time whistle, Ten Hag was full of praise for his Manchester United side as they held on for another vital victory.

The Dutch boss insisted that improvements need to be made, but his team are clearly heading in the right direction. He told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"It is another step forward so I am happy with that. We showed good team spirit. We had 11 players the on pitch who fought for each other and scored a lovely team goal. Still, there is improvements to make but that is normal at this stage of the season.

"There were many spaces that we did not exploit that well. With better decisions we should have scored a second goal. We have to be more ruthless, but, as I said there is room for improvement."

On Jadon Sancho's second goal of the campaign, Ten Hag added:

"Jadon had a good pre-season and you can see he can make a difference, but also the whole team can make a difference - I think it was a great team goal. I am also happy with the clean sheet. When we have 11 players on the pitch who can defend and attack together, and we have energy, you see what you can achieve."

United have moved up to fifth in the table and will face Arsenal at home on September 4.

