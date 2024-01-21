"Absolute robbery yet again", "Vardrid is back" - Fans react as Real Madrid score stoppage time goal to seal comeback victory over Almeria

A section of fans on X have furiously reacted after Real Madrid came back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against Almeria on Sunday (January 21).

Almeria stunned the Santiago Bernabeu in the first minute when Largie Ramazani fired the ball into the top-left corner. The away side doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute through Edgar Gonzalez's goal after he took full advantage of Nacho's mishit clearance.

Carlo Ancelotti made a host of changes at halftime, bringing on Joselu, Brahim Diaz, and Fran Garcia to reverse his side's fortunes. Joselu made an instant impact, winning his side a penalty in the 56th minute after Kaiky was harshly deemed to have handled the ball inside the box. Jude Bellingham made no mistake from the spot to halve the deficit.

Sergio Arribas then scored in the 61st minute. However, his goal was overturned after a VAR review decided that Bellingham had been caught with a flailing arm in the build-up - much to the visitor's chagrin.

Vinicius Junior found the back of the net five minutes later but his goal was chalked off after the ball appeared to come off his arm. But another VAR decision went in favor of the hosts with the referee deciding the ball came off his shoulder, making it 2-2.

Dani Carvajal proved to be the unlikely hero in the ninth minute of stoppage time, netting home from close range to seal all three points for Real Madrid.

One fan reacted by writing:

"Absolute robbery yet again, at least ten points won by outrageous refereeing decisions in La Liga this season."

Another fan wrote:

"Vardrid is back"

How did Real Madrid fare against Almeria?

Real Madrid showed great resilience to come from behind to defeat Almeria 3-2 at home in their La Liga clash. Los Blancos remain at the top of the league standings with 51 points from 20 games, two points above Girona. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated possession with 74 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 635 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, Almeria had 26 percent possession and attempted 233 passes with an accuracy of 63 percent.

Real Madrid also dominated in attack, landing a total of 18 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Almeria had 10 shots in total, with two being on target.