"Absolute rubbish" - Ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre hits back at Jamie Carragher's 'passenger' comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has slammed Jamie Carragher for his harsh criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks. The former Liverpool star claimed the Portuguese international can become a 'passenger' during games.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. He has become the club's talisman this season, scoring thirteen goals in eighteen appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. The former Real Madrid star has, however, been criticized for his lack of work rate that has had a negative impact in Manchester United's games against top-quality opposition this season.

Jamie Carragher recently questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's place at Manchester United. A number of fans and pundits believe the Portuguese star could struggle in Ralf Rangnick's high-pressing system.

"How can a club the size of Manchester United still rely on a guy who's [nearly] 37? He was unbelievable, his goal record is unbelievable, but if he doesn't score he is a passenger in the game," Carragher told CBS Sports as per Manchester Evening News.

Mikael Silvestre has hit back at Carragher's comments, backing Cristiano Ronaldo to succeed at Old Trafford.

"This comment about him being a problem is absolute rubbish. Look at the ratio of goals scored, chances created since the start of the season. He wants to help, wants to win trophies. He didn't come to United to relax pre-retirement, it's an even bigger challenge than what he faced at his previous clubs," Silvestre told the Daily Star.

"He left United after winning the Ballon d’Or, winning the Premier League and being a top player. He knew there would be questions asked of him and what he can bring but he’s a leader.

"He doesn’t wear the armband, but he shows the way, and everything has been positive in what he’s done.”

Cristiano Ronaldo almost single-handedly led Manchester United to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League, scoring six goals in five group games for the Red Devils this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored seven goals in thirteen Premier League appearances.

Ralf Rangnick must find a way to get the best out of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Since Ralf Rangnick took over the reigns at Manchester United, the Red Devils have claimed 1-0 victories over Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League. Manchester United's high-press and ability to win the ball back high up the field was a source of positivity for Rangnick and the club's fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo's work-rate, willingness to press and drop deep during the closing stages of the games to help Manchester United preserve their lead was highly impressive.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems determined to succeed at Manchester United and help the club return to where they used to be under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ralf Rangnick is well renowned for his ability to scout and develop young talents. The former RB Leipzig manager's biggest challenge will be finding a way to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming months.

The Portuguese striker has the ability to lead Manchester United to the latter stages of the Champions League and to a top-four finish in the Premier League table come the end of the season.

