“Absolute sh*te” - Podcaster dubs referee's decision a 'wan**r' in Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool

Manchester United fan and popular podcaster Mark Goldbridge slammed referee David Brooks for showing Amad Diallo a red card in the FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

The quarter-final saw the game swing on both sides, with the Red Devils taking the lead through Scott McTominay in the 10th minute. However, the Merseysiders responded with two goals before the break and nudged ahead (44' and 45+2').

Antony leveled proceedings before full-time (87'), which took the game into an added 30 minutes. Harvey Elliott grabbed his side the lead in the 105th minute before Marcus Rashford equalized yet again (112').

With penalties looming, Amad Diallo sprinted away on the counter as he found the bottom corner through a low-driven effort (120+1'). However, he was shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt during the celebration following the strike.

The Ivory Coast international was already booked in the 116th minute for disallowing Liverpool the chance to take a quick free-kick. Reacting to this incident, Goldbridge wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Ref was absolute sh*te by the way and sending Amad off after that is up their with the biggest wan**r moves in footballing history."

Diallo will now miss the trip to Brentford on March 30 after the international break. He will, however, be available for Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final fixture against Coventry on April 20.

Amad Diallo reacts to his sending-off in Manchester United's 4-3 FA Cup win against Liverpool

Amad Diallo has had a tough time breaking into the Manchester United XI this season, having missed most of the year through injury. He's remained absent for 27 matches across competitions this campaign due to a knee injury and fitness concerns.

However, Diallo got his moment off the bench in the FA Cup quarter-final win (4-3) against Liverpool as he bagged the night's winner. The Ivorian was also shown a red card for two bookable offenses, reacting to which the 21-year-old said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I forgot the first yellow. I am very disappointed for the red card, but the most important thing for me is to win against a big team like Liverpool."

Overall, Diallo has made just four appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, bagging a goal and no assists. He's racked up just 98 minutes of playing time in all those matches.