"Absolutely balances the team" - John Aldridge names Liverpool star who should play 'every game between now and the end of the season'

Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes Luis Diaz is proving to be an undroppable player for the Reds in the final stretch of the 2021-22 season.

As we head into the final month of the campaign, Liverpool have a number of big games coming up. Jurgen Klopp's side could play up to nine matches between now and the end of the season, which could see them win three trophies.

The Reds are set to face Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday. The Anfield outfit, who sit one point behind table-toppers Manchester City, have five games remaining in the Premier League, while they are scheduled to lock horns with Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Aldridge is aware of the importance of the upcoming games and has stressed the need for Diaz to play in each of them. The Liverpool great is of the view that the Colombia international balances the team, especially in attack. He wrote in his column for The Echo:

"I think Luis Diaz has to play every game between now and the end of the season. He absolutely balances the team up, and Sunday's win over Everton showed that."

Aldridge was impressed with how Diaz fared after coming on as a substitute in the Reds' 2-0 win against Everton at the weekend. The Englishman, on the other hand, has concerns about Diogo Jota's ability to excel on the left wing. He wrote:

"Diogo Jota is lost on the left, he does all his good work down the middle. He kept on coming inside [against Everton] and narrowing the play, meaning we couldn’t get Robbo [Andrew Robertson] into the game. But as soon as Diaz came on, he made such a difference."

Klopp and Co struggled to find a breakthrough against Everton in the first hour of their game at Anfield on Sunday. Diaz and Divock Origi's introduction at the one-hour mark, though, turned things around for the Reds.

The two made an immediate impact for the hosts, with Robertson scoring in the 62nd-minute. Origi then made it 2-0 for Liverpool in the 85th-minute, with Diaz providing the assist.

Diaz has impressed for Liverpool since joining in January

The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto for an initial sum of £37.5 million in January. He has since been in fine form for the Merseyside-based club.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Luis Diaz is something special. Luis Diaz is something special.

Diaz has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Klopp's side so far. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in the process.

Having made a bright start to his life on Merseyside, Diaz will be looking to build on the momentum in the coming weeks. The forward could also prove to be a key player in Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple this term.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer