“Absolutely brilliant”, “He will be a top player” - Ray Parlour names 3 best players to have come from Arsenal’s academy

Ray Parlour has named Bukayo Saka, Jack Wilshere, and Emile Smith Rowe as the three best players to have emerged from Arsenal's Hale End Academy.

Parlour, who also came through the Gunners' youth ranks, has seen plenty of top talents emerge from the north London club's academy over the years. However, he chose Saka, Wilshere, and Smith Rowe as the three best graduates of the prestigious academy.

The former Premier League winner claimed that Saka has already done enough to be regarded as one of the greatest ever Arsenal academy products.

Parlour also picked former fan favorite Jack Wilshere, now the coach of the club's under 18s, as one of his three choices.

The former Arsenal midfielder also named Emile Smith Rowe as a top-class player and tipped him for a bright future at the Emirates. Parlour told The Daily Star for AceOdds:

"Saka has obviously been absolutely brilliant so he would be up there. Jack Wilshere would certainly be one of them. I’m pleased he’s still involved in the club. I know he’s had his injuries, but I think potentially Smith Rowe is one of the best Hale End graduates. He will be a top player."

Saka has been one of the best players for Mikel Arteta's side this season, having contributed 11 goals and nine assists in 33 games across competitions.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, has struggled with groin problems throughout the season and has had just 70 minutes of first-team football across competitions.

Jack Wilshere retired last year after failing to live up to his immense potential due to persistent injuries. The former England international was appointed as the Gunners' under 18 coach.

Mikel Arteta makes bold claims as he heaps praise on Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently lavished praise on French centre-back William Saliba. The Frenchman is having an exceptional season for the Gunners.

Arteta admitted that he was surprised by the impact Saliba had at the club. Arteta said, as quoted by Hayters TV:

"I am, I was very surprised with the goal he scored that day especially (against Bournemouth). He had an immediate impact (in pre-season). The first two training sessions that we looked at him, we went: ‘There’s huge potential here’."

The Gunners boss has also credited Saliba for settling in seamlessly. He added:

“The way he settled in, the way he started to get his role around the team, around his teammates, and the way he played in pre-season – he took every question mark that we could have with him out and has given us all the reasons to play him. I think he’s been exceptional since that day.”

Saliba has started every Premier League game for Arsenal this season and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the division.

