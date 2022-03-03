"Absolutely brilliant" - Wes Brown hails Manchester United attacker's energy

Former Manchester United player Wes Brown has hailed Anthony Elanga for his recent performances for the Red Devils. Brown believes Elanga is 'absolutely brilliant' on the pitch and is the kind of player Manchester United need right now.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Who is your player of the month for February, Elanga, Varane or Sancho? Who is your player of the month for February, Elanga, Varane or Sancho? 👇🔴 https://t.co/yKhsfxAem4

Elanga has become a regular feature in the starting XI under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, putting up good performances match after match. The Swedish teen has been nominated for the February Player of the Month award alongside Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund while Varane arrived at Old Trafford after agreeing to a four-year deal with Real Madrid last summer. Sancho and Elanga have been brilliant for United in the last few games, while Varane has been a formidable force in the defensive setup.

Considering the performances of the three nominated players, three Manchester United members - Wes Brown, Joe Ganley and Harry Robinson - picked one amongst them.

Brown chose the 19-year-old academy product Elanga as his pick and shared his assessment with manutd.com.

“Anthony Elanga has been absolutely brilliant," he said. "It's just the energy he brings – he starts it from the front, he tries to run in behind, he's a player we need at the moment. He puts pressure on defenders and he has scored some good goals for us as well.

"As a young player, you want him to do all the best because you know how hard it can be, and he has definitely been a spark for us," he added. "He is somebody that we need at the moment.”

Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird sings praises of Anthony Elanga

United loanee Ethan Laird, too, has lauded Anthony Elanga for his recent performances in the red jersey. Laird expressed his opinion on the Swede in an Q&A session on Bournemouth’s Instagram account.

MUFC News @MUFCNewsApp Ethan Laird overjoyed to see Anthony Elanga star for Manchester United: strettynews.com/2022/03/03/eth… Ethan Laird overjoyed to see Anthony Elanga star for Manchester United: strettynews.com/2022/03/03/eth…

The 20-year-old Laird has joined Bournemouth on a short-term loan deal. The two young players have been teammates in the United academy and have played many games together.

Praising his former teammate Elanga, Laird said:

"How good is Elanga? I think he's showing it right now, shouting out my boys. He's top, I think he's showing, everyone knows it, everyone knows it since day... shoutout my boy, man."

