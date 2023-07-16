“Absolutely crazy” “Unbelievable” - David de Gea, Jack Grealish and others react as Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

David de Gea, Jack Grealish and other stars of the football world reacted as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

It was a scintillating match between the two top-ranked players in the world. 20-year-old Alcaraz emerged triumphant, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes. The Spaniard ended Djokovic's four-year win streak at Wimbledon and held onto the World No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz also became the first player outside the Big 4 of tennis (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray) to win the Wimbledon Championships since 2002.

David de Gea hailed his compatriot after the historic match. The former Manchester United goalkeeper wrote on Twitter:

"Absolutely crazy @carlosalcaraz."

Former Norway forward Jan Aage Fjortoft, meanwhile, wrote:

"Congratulations Alcaraz !!!! Not only winning at Wimbledon….but also winning against the one and only Djokovic."

Former England striker Gary Lineker wrote (in Spanish):

"Spectacular! What a game! What a player. What a champion. Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz. Magnificent."

Manchester City ace Jack Grealish dubbed Alcaraz's achievement as "unbelievable":

"Alcaraz wow unbelievable."

This was Alcaraz's second Grand Slam win in his budding career, who looks destined for greatness in the years to come.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from football stars after the thrilling Wimbledon final:

When Carlos Alcaraz was left star-struck after meeting Lionel Messi

While Carlos Alcaraz is already one of the biggest stars in the world of tennis, the Spaniard was left star-struck when he met Lionel Messi at the Laureus Awards earlier this year.

Alcaraz and Messi were both recognized at the ceremony in May. Alcaraz won the World Breakthrough of the Year Award for his remarkable 2022 season, while Messi was named the World Sportsman of the Year after guiding Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

The Spaniard, who is currently the World No. 1, was left stunned after meeting Messi. He said (via Albiceleste Talk on Twitter):

"I've never met him before, it's crazy to see him here, metres from me. It's crazy, crazy honestly."