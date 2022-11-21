“Absolutely crucial to this team” – Fans left stunned as under-fire England star produces ‘insane’ performance in 6-2 FIFA World Cup win over Iran

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Harry Maguire after the Manchester United defender impressed in England's 6-2 win against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England faced Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in their FIFA World Cup opener today (21st November). They got their campaign off to a winning start, handing Carlos Queiroz's men a 6-2 thrashing.

Jude Bellingham got on the end of a cross from Luke Shaw and put the Three Lions in front with a header in the 35th minute. Bukayo Saka doubled the team's lead eight minutes later, with Harry Maguire providing the assist.

A goal from Raheem Sterling then saw Gareth Southgate's side go into the half-time break with a three-goal lead. It was captain Harry Kane who provided the assist for the Chelsea man.

Iran managed to keep the scoreline at 3-0 for 17 minutes after half-time, but their opponents eventually found a way past them again. Saka grabbed his second goal of the evening, with Sterling turning provider this time.

Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute, making the scoreline 4-1. Marcus Rashford, who came on as a substitute for Saka, though, restored the Three Lions' four-goal lead six minutes later.

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish then got in on the act, scoring England's sixth and final goal of the evening. Taremi went on to convert a penalty late in the game, which ultimately ended 6-2.

While several players impressed for England, many fans were particularly impressed with Maguire's display on the evening. The under-fire Manchester United defender proved his importance to the team and also claimed an assist.

Here is how fans reacted to Maguire's performance against Iran on Twitter:

Trey @UTDTrey Shaw assisted the first goal, Maguire assisted the second goal. Manchester United are carrying England, just thought I should let you know. Shaw assisted the first goal, Maguire assisted the second goal. Manchester United are carrying England, just thought I should let you know.

george @StokeyyG2 why is maguire awful for united but actually insane for england haha why is maguire awful for united but actually insane for england haha

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Harry Maguire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 when he puts on an England shirt Harry Maguire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 when he puts on an England shirt https://t.co/ozusllFdbF

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



Line-splitting passes galore and such a threat from set-pieces. He's absolutely crucial to this team. I refuse to accept Harry Maguire is a bad player for England.Line-splitting passes galore and such a threat from set-pieces. He's absolutely crucial to this team. #WorldCup I refuse to accept Harry Maguire is a bad player for England.Line-splitting passes galore and such a threat from set-pieces. He's absolutely crucial to this team. #WorldCup

Jack 'Pie' McDermott @the_pieface I think it’s easy to blame Maguire there but in reality it’s a great run and a cracking finish. I think it’s easy to blame Maguire there but in reality it’s a great run and a cracking finish.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Maguire puts this kit on and becomes a colossus ffsss Maguire puts this kit on and becomes a colossus ffsss

🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Maguire in an England shirt actually looks like he's worth the £85m Maguire in an England shirt actually looks like he's worth the £85m 😭

Aaron Moniz 🍁 @amonizfootball You have to not know ball to think Harry Maguire lacks talent You have to not know ball to think Harry Maguire lacks talent

It is worth noting that Maguire struggled for form with Manchester United in the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup. However, he proved a lot of his doubters wrong today.

England begin FIFA World Cup campaign on a high

England's 6-2 drubbing of Iran saw them begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on a high. They will now be hopeful of building their momentum in their upcoming matches.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face the USA in their second group-stage game of the tournament on Friday (25th November). Having earned a thumping victory over Iran, they will be positive about claiming the three points against the Yanks.

Southgate's men will then lock horns with neighbors Wales in their third and final group-stage match on 29th November. They will certainly be looking to progress into the knockout phase as group winners.

