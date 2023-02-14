"Absolutely dogshi**" "Remarkably bad" - Everton star gets brutally trolled on Twitter for his comical error against Liverpool

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was brutally trolled by fans on Twitter for his horrendous error against Liverpool. Mohamed Salah scored the game's first goal in the 36th minute. However, a mistake from Pickford was the main talking point.

The Englishman was caught in no-man's-land as a cross came into the Toffees' box. Pickford attempted to stop the ball from reaching Cody Gakpo, who was positioned at the far post, but left Salah unmarked in the process. Salah had an empty goal to tap the ball into, which he did with ease.

The goal marked the Egyptian ace's eighth in the Premier League this season and 18th across competitions. He has now scored 174 goals for the Reds.

Fans on Twitter didn't let go of the opportunity to make fun of Pickford for the error. They questioned the 28-year-old's thought process in the build-up.

Everton are staring at yet another defeat as they are two-nil down after conceding from Cody Gakpo in the 49th minute. They will remain in the relegation zone should the scoreline remain the same. Liverpool, meanwhile, will move into the ninth spot if they win the match.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Jordan Pickford's hilarious mistake in the Merseyside derby:

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Pickford channelling his inner Adrian for that Salah goal. Pickford channelling his inner Adrian for that Salah goal. https://t.co/vuZamtzBn9

Kaz @CFCKaz6 Jordan Pickford when he’s not with England Jordan Pickford when he’s not with England https://t.co/YbVUsVN5mb

Laurie @LFCLaurie Name a better duo than Pickford and making horrendous mistakes in Anfield Merseyside Derbies Name a better duo than Pickford and making horrendous mistakes in Anfield Merseyside Derbies 😭

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Pickford what was your thought process there bro Pickford what was your thought process there bro

ًEl. @UtdEIIis That is absolutely criminal from Pickford. That is absolutely criminal from Pickford.

Jacob @jtIIfc pickford was more concerned about keeping the gakpo 007 meme intact than making the save pickford was more concerned about keeping the gakpo 007 meme intact than making the save

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Pickford England No 1???? Rubbish positioning Pickford England No 1???? Rubbish positioning

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times That's a remarkably bad piece of goalkeeping from Pickford. That's a remarkably bad piece of goalkeeping from Pickford.

Ali. @UtdAlii Jordan Pickford is absolutely dogshit Jordan Pickford is absolutely dogshit 😭😭😭

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp termed the clash against Everton as 'special'

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

The Merseyside derby is a special occasion for fans of both Liverpool and Everton. Jurgen Klopp pointed that out in his program notes as he wrote ahead of the game (via the Reds' official website):

"This is a derby so we need to fight with everything we have but only in a positive way. We have to fight to play football and nothing else. This is a game for passion but it can only ever be used in the right way. Nothing else makes sense."

He further added:

"I have said before that sometimes these matches can be too intense and I know this isn’t always what people want to hear, but it is true. Intensity is a part of what we do and the reality is that we could not do anything without it, but we have to bring our other qualities too or else we will just make a difficult fixture even harder."

