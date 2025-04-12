"Absolutely horrific I can't lie","Can't be here next season" -Arsenal fans want club to get rid of 2 players after Brentford draw

Arsenal fans on social media have called for the sale of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli following their Premier League game against Brentford. The Bees held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates on Saturday, April 12.

Despite controlling 60 percent possession and registering eight goal attempts, the Gunners could not break the deadlock in the first half. Thomas Partey gave Arsenal the lead in the 61st minute following a quick break. The Ghana international received a pass from Declan Rice and rifled his shot into the net.

However, Yoane Wissa restored parity for Brentford in the 74th minute, having been set up by Nathan Collins. Despite the Gunners' desire to secure all three points, the game ended in a stalemate (1-1) as both teams shared the spoils.

In his stint, Trossard maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (26/31). He provided one key pass and registered one shot on target, but lost possession 11 times (via Sofascore). Meanwhile, Martinelli registered a passing precision of 84% (16/19). The Brazilian provided one key pass, accurately delivered three out of four crosses, but failed to register a shot on target (via Sofascore).

Fans took to X to call out the duo for their poor performance in the game's aftermath, with one tweeting:

"Trossard and Martinelli have been absolutely horrific I can’t lie."

"Martinelli 3 game free trial ran out before the 2nd leg," another added.

"We have to sell Martinelli and Trossard this summer. Bring in two new wingers.," a fan opined.

"Martinelli and Trossard can’t be starting next season," another suggested.

"Trossard and Martinelli no comment," a disappointed fan shared.

"The sooner Martinelli is shipped back to Brazil the better," another said.

"Berta send another selfie with Nico Williams to martinelli please," another chimed in.

"Martinelli cannot be here next season," wrote another.

How did Arsenal's midfielder Thomas Partey perform against Brentford?

Arsenal FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the draw against Brentford, Partey was one of the Gunners's stans out players on the pitch. As a makeshift right-back, the Ghanaian midfielder was impressive despite playing in an unnatural position.

In 69 minutes on the pitch, Partey maintained a passing accuracy of 96% (22/23). He scored one goal, registered four clearances, and won two out of four ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain in second position in the Premier League rankings with 63 points from 32 games. They are 10 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand in the almost completed title race.

The Gunners will take on Real Madrid in their next game in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, April 16, with the visitors leading 3-0.

