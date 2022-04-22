"Absolutely manic" - Mark Lawrenson reveals his scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a routine 2-0 win for Liverpool in their Premier League match against local rivals Everton on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United.

Lawrenson predicts a tough game for Frank Lampard's side at Anfield despite their recent form. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, the 64-year-old said:

"It's a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are. But, whatever the scenario and however hard they work, any away team at Anfield needs some quality to get anything from the game."

He added:

"Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don't think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out. There are 47 points separating the two teams in the table, which illustrates the current gulf in class."

Everton are currently engulfed in a relegation battle. As things stand, the Toffees are just one place and one point clear of the relegation zone. However, they do have a game in hand over 18th-placed Burnley.

Frank Lampard's side, however, are unbeaten in their last two league outings. They secured a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United before drawing 1-1 against Leicester City.

It is worth mentioning that Everton suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool earlier this season at Goodison Park. Mohamed Salah netted a brace for Jurgen Klopp's side on that occasion.

Liverpool need another Merseyside derby triumph to maintain their quadruple hopes

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season after winning the Carabao Cup in February. They defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the Premier League, just one point behind leaders Manchester City. They need a positive result against Everton to maintain the pressure on the league leaders.

Following their game against Everton, the Reds will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals. The first leg of the tie will be played at Anfield on April 27.

Liverpool have also made it to the final of the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the semifinals. They will face Chelsea in the showpiece match on May 14.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh