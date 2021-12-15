"Absolutely nobody in the whole wide world" - Paul Merson claims no club will want to sign Arsenal player

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes no club in the world would sign out-of-favor forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to his astronomical wages.

Merson believes that getting rid of Aubameyang will be a major problem for Arsenal. At the rightful age of 32, no team will want to sign an out-of-form forward on high wages. The Gabonese forward is currently earning close to £250,000 per week.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), Paul Merson said:

"It’s a major problem for Arsenal. Who’s going to take him on those wages? Absolutely nobody in the whole wide world. If he was 27, they’d be queuing up around the corner for him, but not at 32."

It is worth noting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a contract until the summer of 2023 at Arsenal. According to Transfermarkt, the 32-year-old forward is currently valued at £22.5 million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a disappointing start to the new season. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has only scored four goals in 14 league matches so far this season.

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from club captaincy

Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have had a dramatic last couple of days. The 32-year-old forward was first dropped from Arsenal's squad to face Southampton on disciplinary grounds. Days later Arsenal announced they have stripped Aubameyang as the club's captain and he will not feature when they take on West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that Aubameyang has failed to live up to the club's expectations in him as captain. The 39-year-old manager said the Gabonese forward lacked the commitment and passion to lead a proud club. Arteta said:

"The decision we have taken as a club is very clear - it is because we believe he has failed to be committed at the level we all expect and agreed. What I expect from any person in this football club, that is representing this badge, is passion and that he gives absolutely 100%, that he puts the club in front of any personal interests and is able to do anything to fulfil the badge we have on the chest."

"Apart from that, you can listen to individuals and you can understand different cultures, but that commitment and passion has to be there. Unfortunately, it wasn't."

Arsenal have had a roller coaster start to the 2021-22 season. The Gunners lost all three of their opening games before going on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal have since suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United. As things stand, the Gunners are sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 26 points from 16 matches.

