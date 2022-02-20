“Absolutely ran the game” – Jonathan Woodgate names Liverpool player who won Jurgen Klopp the clash against Norwich City

Jonathan Woodgate has heaped praise on Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara after his performance against Norwich City. The Spanish midfielder had a fantastic game as the Reds powered to a 3-1 win against the relegation favorites.

Speaking on BBC after the match, the former English defender raved about the Spanish midfielder’s brilliance in the game. Woodgate insisted that the introduction of Thiago changed the match's outcome and helped the Reds win:

“It was difficult for Liverpool when Norwich went ahead, but Thiago absolutely ran the game after coming on. He quickened the pace and slowed it down when he wanted to. He made the difference. That change from Jurgen Klopp won them the game.”

The Reds were trailing Norwich before the Spanish midfielder was introduced in the second half. The Canaries were enjoying some freedom in the middle of the park, but the former Bayern midfielder helped his side regain control and turn the match around.

Thiago has not always been at his best since his arrival at Anfield, with consistent injuries preventing him from getting into full form. The midfielder will hope to add to his impressive performance when next called upon and hopefully establish himself as a regular at Anfield.

Liverpool may have to deal with injuries ahead of Carabao Cup final against Chelsea

Diogo Jota's absence from the teamsheet against Norwich was hardly a surprise, with the Portuguese attacker picking up an ankle injury in their last outing. Jurgen Klopp has sought to ease fears about the extent of the star's injury, noting that it looks better than expected. However, there is no certainty that Jota will feature against Chelsea.

Roberto Firmino is also out with a muscle injury, as was announced before Liverpool played Norwich. However, no timeframe has been given for the Brazilian's return, and his appearance in the Carabao Cup final seems unlikely.

The Reds may have to make do with their other striker Divock Origi or new signing Luis Diaz up front, both of whom played against Norwich today.

