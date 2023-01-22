Manchester United fans are furious to see Scott McTominay start in their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on January 22.

David de Gea starts in goal for the visitors. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw make up the back four against Arsenal. Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen start in midfield alongside McTominay.

Antony, Wout Weghorst, and Marcus Rashford are the front three against Mikel Arteta's team.

Manchester United fans, however, are not happy to see McTominay start in Casemiro's absence. The Brazilian is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

Fans opined that the team will suffer because of McTominay's presence. The Scottish midfielder hasn't started for Manchester United in the league since their 6-1 defeat to Manchester City in October.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United's lineup against Arsenal was announced:

MC @UtdMicah @ManUtd @mctominay10 @Casemiro Baldy I trust you with my life but I hope you actually have a plan because Mctominay, Eriksen and Bruno sounds like an absolutely dreadful midfield against Arsenal @ManUtd @mctominay10 @Casemiro Baldy I trust you with my life but I hope you actually have a plan because Mctominay, Eriksen and Bruno sounds like an absolutely dreadful midfield against Arsenal 😭😭😭 https://t.co/gxVWqCDqzI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said defeat to Manchester United earlier in the season has taught the team lessons

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Manchester United are the only team to have beaten Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Erik ten Hag's side managed to earn a comeback 3-1 win when the two sides met at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

Arteta has now claimed that the loss taught the team a valuable lesson. Speaking to the media ahead of the showdown at the Emirates later tonight, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

“There were some important lessons about that game and the reason why we lost it. In many moments we were in total control of the day."

He added:

"But we know that’s one of the qualities of Man United - when you are in control of the match, the game gets away from you because they have so much individual talent, good organisation and many ways to create problems. We’ll have to be at our best to win on Sunday.”

United were the bottom-placed team in the Premier League after Matchday 2 as they lost both of their opening games to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. Ten Hag's team have since launched a remarkable comeback and are currently third in the league with 39 points from 19 games.

Speaking about the Dutch manager's impact at Old Trafford, Arteta said:

“I think he's turned things around pretty quickly, He has implemented a very clear way of playing. I think the players seem like they've bought into it, they have really good energy around the place. And a lot of things have changed in a very short period of time so credit to him and the coaching staff for what they've done.”

Arsenal will go into the game with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City but with two games in hand, including the United clash.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes