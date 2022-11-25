"Absolutely sensational" - Daniel Sturridge delivers verdict on Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has lauded Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with the Reds and Real Madrid since the start of the summer transfer window.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has scored 19 goals and laid out 21 assists in 112 overall appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

A box-to-box midfielder blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham is currently representing England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored his first-ever goal in national colors during his team's 6-2 Group B win over Iran in Doha, Qatar on Monday (21 November).

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude 🏽 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Start as we mean to go on. Good time to finally get my first goal for England. Another dream come true. Let’s keep pushing!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌🏽 https://t.co/NHenrrhwsN

Taking to Instagram, Sturridge showered praise on Bellingham while offering his 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage predictions. He said:

"England have got some world-class players. Bellingham is looking absolutely sensational, delightful, every superlative I could say, he's that."

According to MARCA, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the front-runners to rope in Bellingham, valued at nearly £100 million, next summer.

However, Bellingham's representatives have recently confirmed that the player has identified Real Madrid as his future destination despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Relevo.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are interested in the prospect of including Reds prodigy Tyler Morton in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Bellingham, as per The Sun. BVB scout Daniel Dodds is currently keeping tabs on Morton, who is on a season-long loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and contributed two assists in 22 matches so far.

Jamie Carragher claims Real Madrid target could join Liverpool in the future

During a recent interaction on LADbible TV's The Eleven, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was asked about Jude Bellingham's potential future destination amid speculations. He responded:

"Liverpool, hopefully. I know he's a fan."

Heaping praise on Bellingham, Carragher said:

"I think he's a player who Real Madrid will want, every top club in England will want. Jude Bellingham reminds me of Steven Gerrard at that age where you think he could score a goal at any time, create something at any time. He could light up [the FIFA World Cup]."

Bellingham is next set to feature for the Three Lions during his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against the USA on Friday (25 November).

