"Absolutely sensational" - Don Hutchison reveals who he'd prioritize if Liverpool could keep just one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has advised the club to prioritize keeping Sadio Mane over Mohamed Salah.

The 52-year-old was speaking to ESPN on the Gab & Jules Show when he was asked to weigh in on both players' contract situations.

Hutchison stated his belief that Mane is more important to Liverpool even though the general consensus is that Salah is the bigger match-winner.

“It feels like to me and I know I am going to be massively in the minority here, I would be all in for keeping Mane rather than Mo Salah.

“His form is incredible, I think he is never a problem for the manager, there are no stories. I think the job that he does for club and country is absolutely sensational. The work he does away from football, incredible.''

He further stated that Mane's versatility means he can play anywhere across the frontline, making it essential that Liverpool hold on to him.

“I don’t know it feels like a massive loss if they let Mane go, I think he is one of these players where he is dependable. When he first came in from Southampton, he played on the right-hand side, and then Mo Salah came in and Sadio Mane got shifted into a left-hand side position, then [Luis] Diaz came in and he got shifted into a centre forward.

Story continues below ad

“He just plays all the positions incredibly well, and I understand I am going to be in the minority but €30million [£25.65m] to me seems a little bit cheap.

“This is, I wouldn’t say worrying times, but they think they are really going places, which they are under Jurgen Klopp but to lose Sadio Mane, I think it could be a bit of a big blow.”

Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have just one year left on their current deals with Liverpool and are yet to sign an extension.

Liverpool FC @LFC On our 130th birthday, we've picked out 10 of the most sought-after matchday programmes in the club's history. On our 130th birthday, we've picked out 10 of the most sought-after matchday programmes in the club's history. 📖

Story continues below ad

This could see the club lose them on a free transfer next year, although strong reports are linking Mane with a move to Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski's replacement.

Mohamed Salah's future is also uncertain, with talks of a contract extension having stalled as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

Liverpool could be building for a future without Salah and Mane

Jurgen Klopp is building for the future

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's contributions to Liverpool's successes over the last few years have been well-documented.

Story continues below ad

However, both men will be 30 by the time the next campaign starts and could be writing the final chapters of their illustrious careers.

They each still have enough quality to make a difference over the next few years but Liverpool might not be able to afford to have both men in the team.

Liverpool FC @LFC One hundred and thirty years old today: Through the highs, lows and everything in between... we've done it all together One hundred and thirty years old today: Through the highs, lows and everything in between... we've done it all together ❤️ https://t.co/QT2jCWRumM

An ideal situation would be to retain the services of both Salah and Mane, but in reality, it might be difficult to pull this off.

Story continues below ad

In light of this, the Reds have started making active plans for a new era. The likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have had impressive starts to their Anfield careers and could be at the club for the next decade.

Liverpool have also completed the signing of highly-rated teenager Fabio Carvalho, suggesting that the Reds are already making plans for the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far