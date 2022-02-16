"Absolutely sensational" - Ray Parlour suggests 'unbelievable' Liverpool attacker is better than Erling Haaland 

Former Premier League midfielder-turned-television pundit Ray Parlour has suggested that Liverpool star Diogo Jota is the best number nine in the world right now.

The 48-year-old, who plied his trade for the likes of Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Hull City during his playing days, insisted that he would prefer Jota to Erling Haaland.

On Laura Woods' TalkSPORT radio show, Parlour was full of praise for the Liverpool attacker and even named him among the top three footballers at present. He heaped praise on the 25-year-old who came up with crucial goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while they were away at AFCON. Parlour said:

"What he's done since (Mo) Salah and (Sadio) Mane have been away - Jota has been unbelievable. I think he's the best number 9 at the moment. I think he's been absolutely sensational since they (Liverpool) lost Mane and Salah (on international duty in AFCON). I like his work rate, the way he conducts himself, his goals he scores and I think he's going to get better."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿: “Jota has been unbelievable. He’s the best number 9 at the moment!”



𝗪𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀: “Mbappe, Salah, Haaland…would you sub Haaland for Jota?”



𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿: “I think so yes!”



Show presenter Woods asked the three-time Premier League winner with Arsenal: "Hang on a minute. Let's say the top three are (Kylian) M'Bappe, Salah and (Erling) Haaland, are you subbing out Haaland for Jota?"

Parlour replied:

"Erm... possibly yes. I think Jota's been brilliant. What I signing he's been."

Diogo Jota has been a good signing for Liverpool

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed £41 million for Jota's signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. The 25-year-old was decent during his spell with the Midlands club. However, he has taken his game to a completely different level at Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Trent on Diogo Jota:



"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." Trent on Diogo Jota:"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." 📺 Trent on Diogo Jota:"Outstanding player, outstanding person. He's someone who has added a lot to our team, he's versatile in that frontline for us. He's scored goals in all positions for us." 🔴 https://t.co/lBBJcScuwk

Breaking into the front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah seemed an impossible task for any player. However, the Portuguese has done it with relative ease.

The versatile attacker has 17 goals in all competitions this campaign in 31 games. He only finds himself behind Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 12 strikes to his name.

The Portuguese international has established himself as a key player for the Reds and seems to have a big future ahead of him at the Merseyside club.

