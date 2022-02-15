“Absolutely shocking” – Sam Allardyce highlights where Manchester United’s ‘problems lie’ at the moment

Sam Allardyce has questioned Manchester United's defence, saying it is their biggest problem right now.

The former manager believes they have the most talented squad outside the top 3 in the Premier League. However, United need to play better, especially in defence, if they are to secure a Champions League spot next season.

Manchester United are fifth in the league table right now, but could slip down if Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers win their games in hand.

Ralf Rangnick was brought in to save the season, but the German has failed to transform the Red Devils' fortunes.

While speaking with Ladbrokes, the former England manager was highly critical of the Red Devils' defenders. He praised David de Gea for his saves, but called for the defence to do better and shut out opponents.

"The question is, can Manchester United – with the biggest and probably the most talented squad outside of the top three – come together and produce a run of games where they're not going to throw silly points away. Ralf Rangnick is finding it difficult to get the right balance between attack and defence at the minute."

"I find United's defending absolutely shocking at the moment. David de Gea has made more saves than just about every other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season – that just shows you where Man United's problems lie. As a manager, it's your responsibility to put that right."

He continued:

"If he puts it right, he could pinch that fourth spot – but if nothing changes then they're obviously going to find it difficult. I know that traditionally you've got to attack, attack, attack at Man United, but no team can attack without great defensive work."

"It doesn't matter what position you're in in the table; you can't underestimate the value of a strong defence. If you want to win the league, you've got to have the best defensive record. It's not rocket science, but nobody wants to talk about it because they perceive it as one of the negative sides of the game, when in reality, it's probably the most important aspect."

Manchester United yet to finalise their next manager

Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants to remain as the Manchester United manager, but the German has failed to drive home his credentials.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and Erik ten Hag are said to be the frontrunners right now for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

