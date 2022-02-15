×
Create
Notifications

“Absolutely shocking” – Sam Allardyce highlights where Manchester United’s ‘problems lie’ at the moment

Big Sam is not happy with Manchester United.
Big Sam is not happy with Manchester United.
Sripad
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 11:51 PM IST
News

Sam Allardyce has questioned Manchester United's defence, saying it is their biggest problem right now.

The former manager believes they have the most talented squad outside the top 3 in the Premier League. However, United need to play better, especially in defence, if they are to secure a Champions League spot next season.

Manchester United are fifth in the league table right now, but could slip down if Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers win their games in hand.

All set for another Old Trafford matchday ✊🔴📸 #PhotoOfTheDay#MUFC | #MUNBHA https://t.co/n16G7o2khM

Ralf Rangnick was brought in to save the season, but the German has failed to transform the Red Devils' fortunes.

While speaking with Ladbrokes, the former England manager was highly critical of the Red Devils' defenders. He praised David de Gea for his saves, but called for the defence to do better and shut out opponents.

"The question is, can Manchester United – with the biggest and probably the most talented squad outside of the top three – come together and produce a run of games where they're not going to throw silly points away. Ralf Rangnick is finding it difficult to get the right balance between attack and defence at the minute."
"I find United's defending absolutely shocking at the moment. David de Gea has made more saves than just about every other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season – that just shows you where Man United's problems lie. As a manager, it's your responsibility to put that right."

He continued:

"If he puts it right, he could pinch that fourth spot – but if nothing changes then they're obviously going to find it difficult. I know that traditionally you've got to attack, attack, attack at Man United, but no team can attack without great defensive work."
"It doesn't matter what position you're in in the table; you can't underestimate the value of a strong defence. If you want to win the league, you've got to have the best defensive record. It's not rocket science, but nobody wants to talk about it because they perceive it as one of the negative sides of the game, when in reality, it's probably the most important aspect."

Manchester United yet to finalise their next manager

Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants to remain as the Manchester United manager, but the German has failed to drive home his credentials.

Good morning, Reds 💪#MUFC | #MUNBHA https://t.co/ieuC5ILLT1
Also Read Article Continues below

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and Erik ten Hag are said to be the frontrunners right now for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी