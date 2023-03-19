"Absolutely stunning", "Like old times" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational free-kick in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick in Al-Nassr's 2-1 Saudi Pro League (SPL) win over Abha and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The Portuguese ace struck the dead ball from about 35 yards out to bring his side back into the game in the 76th minute. He then had the chance to double his tally from the penalty spot but Ronaldo generously let Talisca take it and the latter thumped it home to make it 2-1 late on.

Al-Nassr returned to winning ways following their disappointing draw last time out and the former Juventus player had a crucial role to play here. His free-kick was amazing, scampering up a few steps before volleying the ball around the frail Abha wall and into the back of the net.

It was Ronaldo's ninth goal of the season already for the Knights of Najd despite playing only since the end of January, and perhaps also the most beautiful one yet.

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick goal against Abha is now his;



1st free kick goal of 2023

1st free kick goal for Al-Nassr

34th league free kick goal

49th club career free kick goal

59th all time free kick goal



Cristiano Ronaldo's supporters took to Twitter to express their elation, with one user saying his free-kick was "absolutely stunning," while another one reminiscent of "old times" when the five-time Ballon d'Or banged them in with effortless grace.

This was the 59th free-kick goal of his career and although the former Real Madrid star's set-piece prowess gradually declined in the later years, fans are just happy to see he's still got it.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to his wonderful free-kick goal:

. @formefirst7 @AlNassrFC_EN @Cristiano GREATEST OF ALL TIME. You are a very lucky club to have the best player play for you. @AlNassrFC_EN @Cristiano GREATEST OF ALL TIME. You are a very lucky club to have the best player play for you. 🐐❤️

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't done yet

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be able to produce extraordinary numbers like before, but his stats with Al-Nassr show he isn't done playing yet.

The Portuguese ace has racked up nine goals with the Saudi Arabian side already despite only making his club debut less than two months ago. Seven of those goals have come as part of two hat-tricks, including a four-goal salvo, while this was his first free-kick for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has scored at least one free-kick every year since 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a lot of flak lately for his no-show in their recent games but he has roared back onto the scoresheet in spectacular fashion. Only five players now lie ahead of the Portuguese in the Saudi league's goalscoring charts.

