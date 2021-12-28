×
“Absolutely superb” – Alan Shearer names Liverpool star he would have enjoyed playing alongside

Leicester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST
News

Alan Shearer has named Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as the player currently active in the Premier League that he would have wanted to play alongside. Shearer admitted to how highly he regarded the Reds full-back, picking the star over Kevin de Bruyne. Speaking to the Athletic, Shearer said:

“Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t played so much this season, so I’d say Trent Alexander-Arnold. His deliveries from the wing, from set pieces, the positions he gets into, the quality of his crossing and his passing are all absolutely superb.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold's fine free-kick pulls Liverpool level against West Ham 🙌📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL📲 trib.al/5cZk2Hxhttps://t.co/6VyG8zgdF5

The legendary Premier League striker has been highly complimentary of the Liverpool full-back, claiming that Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane are currently in “dreamland” playing alongside the 23-year-old.

Since breaking into the Reds’ first team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has featured 198 times for the club, scoring 12 times and providing 54 assists. The Liverpool right-back has been in irresistible form this campaign, already bagging an awe-inspiring tally of 11 assists from 19 games across all competitions. Only Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah has provided more assists than Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League this campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔 Liverpool fan right now 😍#MUNLIV https://t.co/Fud1HKefek

Alexander-Arnold notched up his eighth assist of the season in Liverpool’s hard fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham. The England star also has two goals to his name this season, his last being a fantastic strike against Newcastle as Liverpool emerged out 3-1 winners.

The contribution these two make is unbelievable: Gary Neville hails Liverpool full-backs

Liverpool&#039;s full-back partnership
Liverpool's full-back partnership

Gary Neville, in the same vein as Alan Shearer's remarks, believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold and fellow Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson are the best in Premier League history.

According to the Manchester United legend, they could be compared with Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos and Cafu:

"Sometimes, during a game, you have to check yourself when you're involved in an emotional game like this as a co-commentator or commentator, you're mentioning them in the same breath as probably the two greatest full-backs I've ever seen, Roberto Carlos and Cafu."

Neville went on to praise Alexander-Arnold's style of play, comparing him to David Beckham and Steven Gerrard:

"Alexander-Arnold is an absolute phenomenon when it comes to the quality of his passing, his delivery. It's something I've never seen before from a full-back. It's like De Bruyne, it's Beckham, it's Gerrard, and they're attacking players. He's playing at right-back, it's the highest accolade I could pay him.

Liverpool had their previous game against Leeds United called off after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Leeds squad. They will face a struggling Leicester City in the Premier League later today.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee
