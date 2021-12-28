“Absolutely superb” – Alan Shearer names Liverpool star he would have enjoyed playing alongside

Alan Shearer has named Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as the player currently active in the Premier League that he would have wanted to play alongside. Shearer admitted to how highly he regarded the Reds full-back, picking the star over Kevin de Bruyne. Speaking to the Athletic, Shearer said:

“Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t played so much this season, so I’d say Trent Alexander-Arnold. His deliveries from the wing, from set pieces, the positions he gets into, the quality of his crossing and his passing are all absolutely superb.”

The legendary Premier League striker has been highly complimentary of the Liverpool full-back, claiming that Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane are currently in “dreamland” playing alongside the 23-year-old.

Since breaking into the Reds’ first team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has featured 198 times for the club, scoring 12 times and providing 54 assists. The Liverpool right-back has been in irresistible form this campaign, already bagging an awe-inspiring tally of 11 assists from 19 games across all competitions. Only Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah has provided more assists than Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League this campaign.

Alexander-Arnold notched up his eighth assist of the season in Liverpool’s hard fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham. The England star also has two goals to his name this season, his last being a fantastic strike against Newcastle as Liverpool emerged out 3-1 winners.

The contribution these two make is unbelievable: Gary Neville hails Liverpool full-backs

Liverpool's full-back partnership

Gary Neville, in the same vein as Alan Shearer's remarks, believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold and fellow Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson are the best in Premier League history.

According to the Manchester United legend, they could be compared with Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos and Cafu:

"Sometimes, during a game, you have to check yourself when you're involved in an emotional game like this as a co-commentator or commentator, you're mentioning them in the same breath as probably the two greatest full-backs I've ever seen, Roberto Carlos and Cafu."

Neville went on to praise Alexander-Arnold's style of play, comparing him to David Beckham and Steven Gerrard:

"Alexander-Arnold is an absolute phenomenon when it comes to the quality of his passing, his delivery. It's something I've never seen before from a full-back. It's like De Bruyne, it's Beckham, it's Gerrard, and they're attacking players. He's playing at right-back, it's the highest accolade I could pay him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool had their previous game against Leeds United called off after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Leeds squad. They will face a struggling Leicester City in the Premier League later today.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee