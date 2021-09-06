'Absolutely not true' - Antonio Conte to Arsenal rumors dismissed by agent

The agent of former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished rumors linking his client with Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Italian left Inter Milan at the end of last season after the Serie A champions revealed their desire to sell a number of their top players to balance the books.

Arsenal are believed to be searching for a potential replacement for Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have suffered their worst start to a top-flight campaign in over fifty years in the club's history.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost all of their opening three Premier League games this season and are yet to score a goal.

Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last week led many to believe that the north London club would part ways with Mikel Arteta in the near future.

A potential loss to newly promoted Norwich City next weekend could lead to the former Manchester City assistant coach losing his job.

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the Arsenal job in recent weeks. The 52-year-old is currently without a job after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Conte's agent Federico Pastorello has distanced his client from rumors linking him with the Arsenal job.

"Rumors about Arsenal having a pre-agreement with Conte are absolutely NOT true. No official approach from Arsenal," Pastorello told journalist Freddie Paxton.

Antonio Conte managed Chelsea for two seasons between 2016 and 2018. He led the Blues to a Premier League title and an FA Cup. The Italian's teams over the years have been known for their defensive solidity and counter-attacking ability.

Arsenal are a club that is in turmoil on the pitch. The Gunners could therefore be desperate to sign Antonio Conte if they decide to part ways with Mikel Arteta due to the 52-year-old's experience and pedigree.

There’s absolutely NO pre agreement between Antonio Conte and Arsenal. Conte has no verbal/pre agreement with any club and he’s free. 🚫🇮🇹 #AFC



Federico Pastorello - agent close to Conte since years - confirms to @Freddie_Paxton: “Rumours about Arsenal pre-deal are not true”. pic.twitter.com/sHMN9X6pzj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2021

Arsenal look unlikely to finish in the European places despite spending in excess of £120 million this summer

Arsenal

Arsenal's dismal start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign has led many fans and pundits to believe that the Gunners will finish in the middle of the league table come the end of the season.

Arsenal managed to sign a number of their top transfer targets including Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Sambi Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta's side are, however, suffering from a lack of goals and creativity going forward.

Several people have suggested that Arsenal have been approached by internedaries re. the appointment of Antonio Conte who wants to get back in the game - the PL has a ton of appeal, especially a big London club like Arsenal. [@Marcotti speaking on @ESPNUK Youtube channel] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 6, 2021

The north London club could therefore struggle to match the levels of Leicester City and West Ham, who look likelier to break into the top six this season.

