"Absolutely unbelievable", "Best passer in English football" - Ian Wright and Gary Lineker wowed by Liverpool star's display against West Ham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Leicester City icon Gary Lineker have lavished praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The two Englishmen were amazed by the right-back's performance in the Reds' recent 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Jurgen Klopp's men locked horns with the Hammers at the London Stadium on 26 April. Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet in the first half and Joel Matip found the back of the net in the second, securing all three points for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold put in a great performance in the encounter, assisting Gakpo's first-half strike. The England international's display earned great plaudits from Wright. The former Arsenal star said on the BBC's Match of the Day (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Trent’s masterclass that he put on today with his passing, it was, in the first-half in particular, absolutely unbelievable. His passes, the way he gets them through those lines, the way he puts it in there with purpose."

He added:

“In the right-back spot, he was getting back and doing his defending as well. [He’s] somebody who can make that pass that opens it up, opens it up for the forwards, someone like [Cody] Gakpo. He had 123 touches, most of them were top-quality touches.”

Lineker agreed with Wright's assessment of the 24-year-old right-back and lauded him as the greatest passer in English football. He said:

“He’s the best passer in English football.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered 31 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this term, recording a goal and seven assists. He has also featured in seven UEFA Champions League encounters, scoring one goal.

"The only thing we can do" - Jurgen Klopp details what he 'wants' from his side this season as he addresses Liverpool's top-four push

Liverpool have had an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, given they were on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple this time last season. The Merseyside outfit are currently seventh in the Premier League table, seven points off the top four.

Liverpool are ramping up their efforts to reach the top four in the final stretch of the campaign. Following the West Ham win, Klopp was asked whether his side could qualify for Champions League football next season.

The German boss replied (as quoted by GOAL):

“I can't see the race yet, I can't. That's because we are not in the position for a race. So the only thing we can do is keep winning football games. If that puts pressure on other teams, that's not in our hands because we don't play them. We play Tottenham – that's it from that area, I think, of teams above us. If they win all their games, that's it for us. But I don't think about that."

He added:

"I want us to finish the season as good as somehow possible. I want to take something out of the season for next year. If that is European competition, great. If not, we have to accept it as well and go from there. That's what I want now.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will succeed in their push to reach the top four. The Reds will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on 30 April.

Poll : 0 votes