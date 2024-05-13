“Absolutely useless”, “Nowhere near mobile enough” - Liverpool fans blast 31-year-old star for his performance in 3-3 Aston Villa draw

Liverpool fans on X have criticized Wataru Endo after he struggled in their 3-3 draw against Aston Villa. The Reds surrendered a 3-1 advantage in their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Monday, May 13.

The Reds got off to the perfect start when Emi Martinez failed to handle the ball, conceding an own goal in the second minute. Unai Emery's men leveled the scores in the 12th minute against the run of play, with Youri Tielemans drilling the ball into the back of the net.

Cody Gakpo finished from close range following Joe Gomez's brilliant set-up to make it 2-1 for Liverpool in the 23rd minute. Villa had a golden opportunity to tie the game up again 13 minutes later, but Diego Carlos failed to tap the ball into an empty net.

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah scored his first Premier League goal with a looping header in the 48th minute. However, Aston Villa were rewarded for their resilience late in the second half, with Jhon Duran netting a brace (85', 88') to ensure they got a point.

Liverpool fans slammed Wataru Endo for his performance with one fan posting:

"Endo is absolutely useless. He doesn’t even stay in hes position they’re just walking round him may as well have 10 men."

Another fan wrote:

"Our midfield is so poor defensively. You will not win a major trophy with Endo as your starting defensive midfielder. He is no where near mobile enough."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Endo isnt a bad player but Liverpool need a DM this summer who can cover the ground, this midfield lacks power and legs", one fan said.

"Endo isn’t the 6 we need. But he’s the only 6 we have" one fan pointed out.

"Endo was rubbish but moving Mac Allister to DM when you're 3-1 up against a team that's very strong in attacking transitions is one of the worst moves I've seen all season", one fan wrote.

"Disappointing result. Our defence is just not good enough and I think it begins in midfield & permeating to the back. I think Arne will go with a double pivot (like he did with Kokcu/wieffer) but as much as I appreciate Endo we need to sign another 6", one fan gave their review.

How did Liverpool fare in their 3-3 draw against Aston Villa?

Liverpool suffered a disappointing result in Jurgen Klopp's last-ever away game as manager after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Aston Villa. They remain in third place with 79 points from 37 games, while Villa are fourth with 68 points from 36 games. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

The Reds dominated possession with 59 percent of the ball. They also attempted 564 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, the Villans had 41 percent possession, attempting 383 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Both sides played an entertaining end-to-end game, producing multiple chances on both ends. Villa were more industrious in attack, landing 19 shots in total with five being on target. Meanwhile, Liverpool had 14 shots in total, with seven being on target.