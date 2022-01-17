"Abusing the rules" - Jamie O'Hara refers to Arsenal as 'bottlejobs' and a 'disgrace' after North London Derby postponement

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara has slammed Arsenal and the Premier League for the latter's decision to postpone the North London Derby. The much-awaited fixture was scheduled to take place on January 16, 2022.

The Gunners requested the Premier League to postpone that game against Tottenham following a scarcity of players due to various reasons. However, that didn't go down well with O'Hara, as only one Arsenal player is ruled out due to medical reasons.

The former player is not happy with the Premier League's decision to cancel the game, and called them and Arsenal out on social media. The 35-year-old said on Twitter:

"Abusing the rules, sent players on loan a week ago. then ask for games to get called off cos they're confident enough in the squad they have, disgrace from the premier league meant to set the standard for every other league, and it’s a shambles."

"Bottlejobs Fc #arsenal."

Martin Odegaard is the only player infected with COVID-19, while the other absentees were partly due to the club's own doing.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, is suspended, while Folorin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were allowed to leave on loan. The Gunners are also without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have not played a league game since January 1

Both Spurs and Arsenal have not played a league game since January 1.

Tottenham Hotspur have not played in the Premier League since their narrow 1-0 win over Watford. The Gunners, on the same day, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side last played a game the previous week when they faced Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The game ended 0-0.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed.



#TOTARS Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed. 🚨 Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed. #TOTARS

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have played just 18 game in the Premier League due to fixture postponements for various reasons. To put things in context, fourth-placed West Ham United have played four more games than Spurs.

However, it is worth noting that despite playing only 18 games, Tottenham are sixth in the standings on 33 points. Antonio Conte's side are only four points behind the Hammers in the league standings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fifth in the league standings, and are two points ahead of their North London rivals. The Gunners, though, have played two more games than Spurs.

Edited by Bhargav