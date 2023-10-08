AC Milan have added Olivier Giroud to their goalkeeper list after his sensational showing in Serie A game against Genoa

In a rather hilarious move, AC Milan have added striker Olivier Giroud to their goalkeepers list following his stunning showing between the sticks against Genoa in Serie A.

This was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano via his X (Twitter) account, as he also mentioned the striker is France's all-time top scorer.

Starting custodian Mike Maignan received a red card in the 98th minute, and with all substitutions used up, an outfielder had to go between the sticks for the Rossoneri. Giroud stepped up and took the goalkeeper's gloves and his jersey.

Olivier Giroud donning the goalkeeper kit for AC Milan against Genoa.

There were nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time played at the end of the second period as AC Milan did well to protect their one-goal advantage. Christian Pulisic had given his side the lead in the 87th minute - a goal that seemed like the match winner.

Olivier Giroud took up the job of 'keeper for around seven to eight minutes and even made a great save to deny an opponent. With Genoa through on goal, Giroud came out rushing from his goalline and slapped the ball away from the opponent, before jumping on it emphatically to gather it and put an end to the move.

Since joining AC Milan in 2021, Giroud has made 94 appearances for the Rossoneri across competitions, scoring 36 goals and providing 14 assists. Despite suffering an injury setback this season, the Frenchman has four goals and three assists in nine games across competitions.

His club has now repaid him in a funny way for his selfless contributions to a winning cause that took Milan to the Serie A summit.

Olivier Giroud speaks to the media following AC Milan's win over Genoa

Following the emphatic result, all of AC Milan's players hounded Olivier Giroud as they all celebrated the incredible result together with the traveling fans.

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Italia, Giroud heaped praise oh his teammates' fighting spirit. He said:

"I've never experience that in my career and I'm proud of the whole team. We fought like lions."

When asked to describe his feelings about the save he made, Giroud said:

"The final stop? I made a great save at the end. Almost a goal. Calabria massacred my arm but it's okay (laughs). I am going to frame this shirt!"

Such extraordinary moments don't happen often and the Frenchman is bound to remember this one for a long time.