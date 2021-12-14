AC Milan and Atalanta interested in signing Liverpool forward - Reports

Serie A clubs AC Milan and Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing Divock Origi from Liverpool and could submit a bid in January. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have kept the Belgian forward away from first-team action at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has tried to give him some game time in recent matches, but is in no position to make promises.

Having already qualified for the UEFA Champions League last-16, Liverpool made some changes for their matchday-six clash against AC Milan. Divock Origi featured for the Reds in the match and scored the winner in the 55th minute. Origi also hit the back of the net in his last Premier League appearance, popping up with the decisive goal in Liverpool’s win over Wolves.

Liverpool FC @LFC New week, same Divock Origi 🤩



Two in two for our frontman ⚽⚽ New week, same Divock Origi 🤩Two in two for our frontman ⚽⚽ https://t.co/sSqvdEDeCW

As per Tuttomercato, AC Milan were impressed with the shift Origi put in against them on matchday six and want to bring him to San Siro. They are looking for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement and believe the Liverpool man could be a viable option.

Serie A high-fliers Atalanta are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the Belgium international’s movements. Their key man Luis Muriel is reportedly considering a change of scenery, which would make way for Origi’s arrival. Origi could also benefit from Atalanta’s free-flowing system and could make full use of the experience he has garnered at Liverpool.

However, neither Italian club are ready to meet Origi's wage demands. The 26-year-old is reportedly looking for a €4 million contract, which is a bit too much for the clubs’ liking. Origi's contract is set to expire in June 2022.

Liverpool to play Inter in UEFA Champions League last-16

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have made history by becoming the first English team to win all six Champions League group-stage matches. To extend their run, they will have to get the better of Inter Milan in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Both Liverpool and Inter Milan have been in excellent form lately, bagging 25 points from their last 10 matches in all competitions. Although Liverpool will start as favorites, courtesy of their individual quality and Champions League pedigree, it is unlikely to be a straightforward affair. The first leg of the mouth-watering round-of-16 tie will take place on the 16th of February in Milan.

