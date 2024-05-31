AC Milan plot move to sign 27-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

According to a report by Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are considering a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Rossoneri see the Brazilian as a suitable replacement for the departing Olivier Giroud and hope to strike a deal with the Gunners.

Jesus has spent two years at the Emirates since joining from Manchester City and has played a vital role in their two title charges. While the Brazilian is not considered prolific, his industry and link-up play make him a joy to have on the team.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have to strengthen across the board if they want to end their two-decade wait to win the Premier League next season. In fact, the Gunners will need to deliver silverware soon to underlie their impressive performances. The North Londoners have not won a major trophy since 2020 when they won the FA Cup.

Trending

Moving on from the Brazilian international might present an opportunity for Arsenal, with any funds raised immediately reinvested. The former Manchester City striker still has three years left on his contract and AC Milan will hope they can strike a good deal for him.

Arsenal lead race for Hajduk Split youngster

According to a report from Lee Hurley of the Daily Cannon, Arsenal are leading Aston Villa and West Ham in the race to sign American midfielder Rokas Pukstas. The 19-year-old has been one of the standout youngsters in Croatian football and could be set for a move in the summer.

Pukstas, who has a playing style that has been compared to that of German legend Thomas Muller, has been scouted by the Gunners since December. His abilities were showcased in a noteworthy performance against AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League Semifinals where he scored a goal in a 3-0 win

The youngster was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and spent time with Sporting Kansas and Barcelona’s academy in America. He then made the move to Europe where he joined Croatian outfit Hajduk Split.

Pukstas could be available for a transfer this summer, with reports hinting at splits with recently appointed Sporting Director Nikola Kalinic. Arsenal will keep an eye on the midfielder, who could potentially fit into Mikel Arteta's team as an option for the future.