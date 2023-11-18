AC Milan react on social media as Mia Khalifa poses with the Italian club's jersey

AC Milan have reacted to former adult actress Mia Khalifa's posting a few pictures in the Seria A giants' shirt.

Khalifa recently uploaded a series of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her time in the sea. The post also grabbed the attention of football fans because she was wearing AC Milan's third kit.

"The Open Sea," she also added a coupon of heart and a wave emoji.

Milan's Instagram comment.

As soon as the snaps were uploaded on social media, the official account of Rossoneri reacted to the post.

"Forza MIlAn," the Rossoneri highlighted the alphabets 'MIA' in Milan and also added a purple and green heart.

In September, the former adult actress was also invited to a Red carpet fashion event at San Siro by the Seria A Giants. The event was organized by Vogue Italia and alongside famous names such as Italian rapper Fedez.

AC Milan are looking to sign a couple of young stars in the summer transfer window: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly looking forward to signing a couple of new stars in the upcoming transfer window in January. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Seria A Giants are considering the UEFA Champions League as their top priority.

As per the report, the Rossoneri are considering a move for LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David. The Canadian attacker has been instrumental for Lille in French football. David has made 154 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and has recorded 62 goals and 11 assists.

Milan would be reportedly offering an amount of €40m to €60m to the Canadian forward. Apart from Jonathan David, the Seria A Giants also have Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal, Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth, and Benoît Badiashile of Chelsea on their radar.

According to 90min, the Gunners might allow Jakub Kiwior to leave Emirates on a loan deal. Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly has become an important part of Bournemouth's defensive unit and has also captained the Premier League side in two games.