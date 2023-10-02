AC Milan sensation Francesco Camarda surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in crazy online statistic

AC Milan's young prodigy Francesco Camarda has overtaken football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a unique online metric.

During the month of September, Camarda attracted more clicks on the popular football database 'Transfermarkt' than both Messi and Ronaldo, according to Milan Reports.

The two iconic players have dominated global football for nearly two decades, while Camarda is only 15 years old, playing at the under-19 level with AC Milan. As the youngster continues to hone his skills, the Italian outfit might have a sensational player in the making.

Under the stewardship of Ignazio Abate in the under-19s, Camarda is increasingly solidifying his place in Milan's tactical lineup. The club are said to be intent on investing in his current and future potential.

Despite attempts to shield him from the incessant media glare, Camarda's record-breaking feats make anonymity an impossibility.

Remarkably, Camarda holds the distinction of being the youngest player to score in the Milan Primavera, UEFA Youth League, and the Coppa Italia Primavera. This has seen him outperform established prodigies like Ryan Gravenberch, who now plays for Liverpool, and Youssoufa Moukoko, who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Both players have already made their forays into senior-level football, which makes Camarda's future at the top of the game almost guaranteed.

Despite being considerably younger than his peers in Abate's Primavera squad, Camarda never ceases to dazzle with his performance. His 500+ goals for Milan's youth teams already spoke volumes, but his transition to the Primavera level has been seamless.

Camarda has bagged six goals in just seven appearances across the Primavera 1 league, the Italian Cup, and the UEFA Youth League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may square off once again in special exhibition match

Ronaldo and Messi may soon meet once more on the pitch. Though the duo have spent over a decade shaping modern football, their recent career choices have left fans skeptical about any future head-to-head matchups.

The two last faced off in a friendly in January of this year, where Paris Saint-Germain squared off against a Saudi Pro League All-Stars team. PSG clinched a narrow 5-4 win, with Ronaldo netting two goals. However, new reports suggest that this might not be the final chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's long-standing rivalry.

Saudi publication Al Bilad Daily (via SNL24) has indicated that a Chinese international marketing company aims to stage a friendly between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr in China in 2024.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be in excellent form for their respective clubs. Ronaldo has chalked up an impressive nine goals and five assists in just eight games this season. Messi has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 12 games in the United States with Inter Miami.