“Accepted the decision in a really good way” - Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal star reacted to 2022 FIFA World Cup snub

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed how defender Gabriel Magalhaes reacted to not being picked for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Gabriel has been a mainstay in Arsenal's defense this season, starting all 13 of their Premier League matches. He has been a crucial component of Arteta's side, who have conceded just 11 league goals, the joint-lowest in the English top flight.

The central defender naturally expected to be a part of Brazil's World Cup squad but it wasn't to be. When Arteta was asked about Gabriel's reaction to the snub, he revealed that he accepted it.

"I think the whole team has been very supportive with him. Gabi had that option in his mind that it wasn’t easy to get selected with the squad that they have. He was obviously hoping for it but he accepted that decision in a really good way," Arteta said (via football.london).

Arteta's comments came after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (November 9). Gabriel notably came on as a substitute in the second half with his team trailing by a goal.

The Gunners took the lead through Eddie Nketiah in the 20th minute. However, the Seagulls replied through Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey to book their spot in the fourth round of the competition.

Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup as Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes misses out

Brazil head coach Tite recently named the 26-man squad that will travel to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The Selecao are considered by many to be strong favorites to win the tournament this time.

The last time Brazil lifted the World Cup was in 2002. Since then, the best they have managed is a semi-final finish at home in 2014. Neymar and Co. will hope to take the South American heavyweights to their sixth World Cup crown this winter.

Here is the full list of players Tite has picked for the quadrennial tournament:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

