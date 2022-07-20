"Acts like he's 14" - West Ham TV presenter slams ex-Manchester United star amid 'tiresome' transfer saga

West Ham United TV presenter Dan Lawless took to Twitter to criticize ex-Manchester United player Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, 29, left Manchester United this summer after spending 22 years at the club. Capable of playing in a variety of attacking positions, Lingard was always considered a late bloomer. However, his career at United simply failed to take off. He has made 232 appearances for United, during which he scored 35 goals and contributed 17 assists.

The midfielder was sent out on loan at West Ham United last season, where he had 13 goal contributions in only 16 appearances. He wanted to leave last January, but the club refused to allow him to depart after agreeing a deal with Newcastle United.

Dan Lawless ⚒ @TheLawless I swear Lingard has never grown up. He's a near 30 year old man who acts like he's 14.



If we do sign him he's gonna have to deliver on the pitch every week. This is so tiresome. I swear Lingard has never grown up. He's a near 30 year old man who acts like he's 14.If we do sign him he's gonna have to deliver on the pitch every week. This is so tiresome. https://t.co/Du0EmFeXop

Regardless, the attacker was always expected to leave at the end of his contract. He is currently looking for a new club.

Jesse Lingard recently posted the following message on Instagram:

“Anyone can want you, but the love hits different when someone actually values you.”

He has since come under attack from Dan Lawless, who claimed on Twitter that Lingard behaves like a 14-year-old.

Dan Lawless ⚒ @TheLawless westhamonline @westhamonline5 Lingard has just posted him in the West Ham dressing room dancing on his spotlight on Snapchat.



This guy is the ultimate tease Lingard has just posted him in the West Ham dressing room dancing on his spotlight on Snapchat.This guy is the ultimate tease https://t.co/TiDC6I6b4q If he comes back great but these cryptic teases are just annoying, he's treating his signing like an announcement for a new Marvel movie twitter.com/westhamonline5… If he comes back great but these cryptic teases are just annoying, he's treating his signing like an announcement for a new Marvel movie twitter.com/westhamonline5…

Manchester United expected to make multiple attacking signings in the coming days

Manchester United’s public chase for Frenkie De Jong does not look like it will be concluded anytime soon. The Red Devils have already lost several players this summer and might also see Cristiano Ronaldo leave.

The Portuguese reportedly has no intention of playing for a Europa League club, although he has not been able to find a UCL club willing to buy him so far.

Regardless, the club will need to sign another goalscorer. Ronaldo is 37 and cannot be expected to start every week. Anthony Martial has started the pre-season in prime form, scoring three goals in three games.

However, the Frenchman has not been in great touch over the last 12 months, and fans will be wary of depending upon him throughout the season.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have both looked good in the pre-season, and both players are more comfortable on the wing.

The current window started slowly but has recently led to multiple signings for the Red Devils. Fans will also be happy with the plethora of underperforming players who are close to an exit or have already left.

The coming weeks are expected to result in at least one attacking signing for Manchester United.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far