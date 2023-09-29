"Actually cooked", "Should be carried off the field" - Fans in disbelief as Neymar misses penalty in Al-Hilal's SPL encounter against Al-Shabab

Neymar Jr., donning Al-Hilal colors, failed to convert a penalty against Al-Shabab in their ongoing Saudi Professional League encounter.

The night was fraught with some suspense, beginning with an initial penalty for Al-Hilal that was ultimately ruled off by VAR. A foul on Aleksandar Mitrovic had seen a yellow card issued to Hussain Alqahtani, only for both the penalty and card to be rescinded after video review.

Despite this setback, Neymar and Hilal maintained intense offensive momentum, forcing their opponents to crack under pressure. The relentless attack paid off as Al-Shabab conceded yet another penalty. This time, a clumsy foul in the box on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by Dos Santos gave Al-Hilal a golden opportunity.

As Neymar stepped up to take the spot kick, there was expectation that the Brazilian would mark his first goal in the Saudi Pro League and push his team ahead. However, a remarkable save by Al-Shabab goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim left fans in utter disbelief.

Many of them expressed their shock and disappointment on Twitter (now X) with posts like these:

Neymar contemplates emotional return to Santos, sparking speculation about his future at Al-Hilal

Reports have emerged that Neymar Jr., who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, is considering an early departure to return to his native Brazil.

Contrary to earlier narratives suggesting a four-year stint with Al-Hilal, insiders indicate that a two-year deal is closer to reality.

The forward, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, moved to Saudi Arabia in August to further his career after his stint in France.

But it appears that he is already planning an exit strategy, reportedly eyeing a return to his boyhood club, Santos, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The report comes courtesy of Brazilian journalist Ademir Quintino (via GOAL).

The 31-year-old forward's tenure in the Saudi Pro League has been brief and, some might argue, underwhelming. Despite high expectations, he has yet to score for Al-Hilal, even missing a crucial penalty in a recent game against Al-Shabab.

With just four appearances to his name, the sensation from Brazil seems to be contemplating a move that would bring his Middle Eastern sojourn to a premature end.

Hilal will have hoped that the addition of the winger would solidify their status as a powerhouse in Middle Eastern football. However, they now face the potential dilemma of losing him earlier than anticipated.