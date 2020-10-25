Adam Lallana opens up on "difficult" Liverpool departure and relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana shed light on his departure from Liverpool this summer, as he left the Reds after six years in search of regular game time. The Englishman was widely regarded as one of Jurgen Klopp's most trusted players in the squad and played in several positions for Liverpool over the years.

Speaking to Daily Mirror, Lallana admitted that the decision to leave Liverpool was a difficult one, with the former Southampton captain opting to join fellow Premier League club Brighton after falling down the pecking order with the Merseyside giants.

“I went in and asked the question because I wanted to know what my future looked like. I had half an idea what the answer would be, but felt it would be better to know and to have a frank conversation. We had that much respect for each other."

“It is a weird feeling when you get told that you are kind of not wanted any more. There is an initial feeling of rejection and I think that’s normal in any walk of life."

“But, after a couple of days, when I realised it was going to be my last season at Liverpool, I made sure that I treated every day, every training session, like it was my last and didn’t take anything for granted."

“I went in and asked the question..." https://t.co/ec4uWpek92 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 25, 2020

Lallana won four major trophies at Liverpool including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, as he left the club with fond memories earlier this year.

"Things didn't happen overnight at Liverpool" says Lallana

Adam Lallana has quickly become a key player for Brighton

The Englishman also revealed that he is excited about Graham Potter's project at the club, as he drew parallels with the time Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrived in Merseyside.

Advertisement

“I enjoyed the last six months as much as I did any year while I was at the club. It was difficult to leave. But I wouldn’t say I’m missing it or homesick."

“Meeting new people and forming new relationships with team-mates is so refreshing and something I needed. It’s been absolutely fantastic.”

“Graham has been backed with a long contract. Things don’t happen overnight and that was similar at Liverpool. It didn’t happen overnight with Jurgen."

“But they are putting down the foundations to achieve something.”

Adam Lallana: “It is a weird feeling when you get told that you are kind of not wanted any more. There is an initial feeling of rejection and I think that’s normal in any walk of life.“ #awlfc [mirror] pic.twitter.com/ym3eVc3T18 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 25, 2020

Liverpool drafted in Thiago Alcantara as Lallana's replacement and also promoted young midfielder Curtis Jones to the senior squad. The Reds are well stacked in central midfield and look set to make a push for the Premier League title once again this season.