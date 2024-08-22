“Addicted to breaking records” - Real Madrid star sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after 39-year-old smashes YouTube record 

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior posted a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Los Blancos legend broke a YouTube record on Wednesday (August 21). The 39-year-old's newly launched channel - UR Cristiano - reached one million subscribers in 90 minutes, becoming the quickest to reach the landmark.

In fact, it also smashed the record for quickest 10 million views - needing less than 24 hours - to break the earlier mark by a whopping six days. The 39-year-old had announced the launching of his YouTube channel on Wednesday on X:

"The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe, and join me on this new journey"

Vinicius commented on Ronaldo's post (as per TCR):

"Addicted to breaking records"

Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in the game's history, holding a slew of records. With nearly 900 goals for club and country, he's the most prolific scorer in men's football.

Some of his other notable records and milestones include being the top scorer in a season in four different leagues, becoming the first player to win five UEFA Champions League titles. Ronaldo is the only one to score for two different winning clubs in the final.

With 130 goals, the all-time Real Madrid top-scorer the most prolific scorer in men's football, despite registering a rare blank at Euro 2024. There, the all-time European Championship top scorer went scorerless for the first time in 11 major-tournament appearances as Portugal lost to France in the quarter-final on penalties.

What are the records Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo set at Euro 2024?

Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo carved out a plethora of records and milestones at Euro 2024 in Germany even though he couldn't add to his lone European Championship title won in 2016.

By appearing in the first game of the competition's latest edition, Ronaldo became the first player to appear in six editions of the Euros. In the 3-0 group-stage win over Turkey, Ronaldo became the joint highest assist-provider in Euro history, going level with Czech legend Karol Poborsky (eight).

The Real Madrid legend squandered a golden chance to become the first player to score in six Euros and also become the competition's oldest scorer when his extra-time penalty was saved by Jan Oblak in the Round of 16 shootout (3-0) win over Slovenia.

However, he scored in the ensuing shootout to become the oldest player to score in an Euro shootout and the first to do so in three of them. He extended that record to four even as Portugal lost 5-3 on penalties to France in the quarter-final.

