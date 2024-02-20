Adidas launch new Lionel Messi boots in honor of Argentina's FIFA World Cup victories

Adidas has introduced a new pair of boots called the X Crazyfast Messi 'Spark Gen10s' to celebrate Lionel Messi and Argentina's success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

These boots are believed to draw direct inspiration from how the legendary playmaker led his national team to win the World Cup in Qatar. The design features a deep blue and white color scheme, which are connected to Argentina's traditional colors.

Messi has been collaborating with Adidas since the start of his career but has been wearing X boots since 2021. Messi's personal logo and name are on the X Crazyfast Messi 'Spark Gen10s' boots while the sockliner honors the three times Argentina have won the World Cup in their history.

According to Soccer Bible, the legend first wore these boots during a preseason friendly match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys. This offered fans a sneak peek before they hit the stores and they are now available on sale.

Lionel Messi clarifies injury led to Hong Kong game absence, not politics

Lionel Messi was set to play in a friendly match in Hong Kong with Inter Miami as part of a world tour. However, the Argentine did not show up for the game, which caused heavy backlash from fans who had bought tickets to see him play.

While the forward revealed that injury had been the reason for his decision to stay on the sidelines, he played in Japan just three days later. This led to anger from the Hong Kong government while the Chinese government canceled Argentina's friendly matches that were scheduled to take place.

There have since been rumors and accusations that Lionel Messi skipped the game for political reasons, and the playmaker has responded to the events that took place. In a video on Weibo, he clarified that an injury kept him from playing in Hong Kong (via NBC News):

“I tried to train and made an effort for all those who had come to watch training. I did all I could. But I really couldn’t play. I felt discomfort and there was a risk it would get worse."

Messi made it clear that his decision was not based on politics, explaining:

“Had that been the case, I wouldn’t have even traveled to Japan or visited China as many times as I have. Since the start of my career, I’ve had a very close and special relationship with China."

Lionel Messi will start his full MLS season with Inter Miami in a few days as they are set to host Real Salt Lake in Fort Lauderdale.