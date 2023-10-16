Adidas release new 'Bienvenido a Miami' boots in honor of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Adidas have released a new 'Bienvenido a Miami' series of boots to celebrate Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami.

The Argentine completed a transfer to the American club as a free agent in the summer after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expired. The move was historic in many regards as the US league now has one of the greatest footballers of all time in their ranks.

Adidas' new boot is designed to signify the transfer as it has a theme of Blue and Pink, symbolizing the colors of Miami. The word "Messi" is also imprinted on the boots.

The Adidas cleats of the series are designed in a way to get players like Lionel Messi feel at ease. The design helps in better ball control and fast dynamic movement in tight situations.

Messi, meanwhile, has been in great form since completing his transfer to Inter Miami. He has so far scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Despite Messi's rich vein of form, however, Inter Miami were unable to seal a spot in the MLS play-offs this season. They failed to win all five games in which Messi was absent due to an injury.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to go on a tour to China

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to go on a tour to China soon. The MLS club announced that they will take the trip to the Asian country in November, playing Chinese Super League clubs Qingdao Hainiu FC and Chengdu Rongceng.

Xavier Asensi, chief business officer of Inter Miami, announced the tour and explained how the club are excited to expand their global reach. Asensi said in a statement (via ESPN):

"We're very excited to continue to expand our club's global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe. This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and put ourselves on display in new places, and we're looking forward to beginning this adventure."

Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson said on the upcoming tour:

"This will be a great opportunity to continue building on our 2023 campaign, in which we achieved our first-ever trophy. We will take this as an opportunity to begin our preparations for 2024, as we look to build on last season and find more success moving forward."

Lionel Messi can be expected to be the main attraction of the tour for Chinese fans. The Argentine is a global superstar and has fans in every corner of the world. Hence, Chinese fans could be blessed with his magical skills if Messi stays healthy.