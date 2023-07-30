Adidas release statement as Manchester United's decision on Mason Greenwood continues 

Kit manufacturing giant Adidas recently released a statement regarding Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood as the Englishman faces an uncertain future. It was reported that Adidas approved a potential comeback for the 21-year-old, who remains suspended by the Red Devils.

Greenwood saw charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him dropped on February 2. However, he has always denied the allegations.

Despite seeing the legal charges dropped, Manchester United are yet to revoke the suspension of their academy graduate. They are currently conducting an internal investigation.

Adidas has now responded to the speculation of Mason Greenwood's return. The German brand claimed that it plays no part in decisions made on players or staff. The statement read, as per The Manchester Evening News:

“After inaccurate and speculative reporting within the media it’s important for us to clarify that Adidas has had no discussions with Manchester United regarding any member of their playing squad. We play no role in any decisions made regarding any member of the team or staff at the club."

Erik ten Hag previously opened up on his thoughts on Greenwood's potential involvement in Manchester United's pre-season tour of the US.

"It's a club decision and of course, I shared my opinions but it's a club decision and we all have to accept that," he said. "I can't say so much about it but I shared my opinion about it, so let's see what's going to happen."

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 and his future hangs in balance. It was reported that Serie A giants Atalanta were keen on a loan deal for the Englishman but a move has failed to materialize.

Wayne Rooney Rooney offers transfer advice to Manchester United duo Mason Greenwood and Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently advised Mason Greenwood to seek for new pastures this summer. Greenwood remains suspended by the Red Devils since he was charged with alleged rape, domestic abuse and threats to kill.

Rooney opened up on the situation and has urged the youngster to look for an exit from Old Trafford this summer. He spoke to David Ornstein (via Utd District):

“It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck. So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch-22."

The Manchester United icon added:

"I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else," he added. "He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time. With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track."

Mason Greenwood has so far featured 129 times for his boyhood club having scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in the process.