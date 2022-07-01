Adidas set to introduce semi-automated offside technology for first time ever with tracking device inside 2022 FIFA World Cup match ball

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to be the first edition of the men's quadrennial event to use semi-automated offside technology.

Adidas recently announced that the official match ball will feature new connected ball technology, which will provide an unprecedented level of information to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. Developed by FIFA and KINEXON, the new technology will help improve the speed and accuracy of the decisions.

Successfully tested at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, the technology will send accurate offside alerts to video match officials. A 3D animation of the entire offside decision will also be displayed on big screens to increase communication with fans inside the stadiums.

B/R Football @brfootball



Adidas' 2022 World Cup ball will feature a tracking device used for semi-automated offside technology for the first time. The ball gives VAR precise data 'to support fast and accurate offside calls'

As quoted by Sky Sports, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said:

"Semi-automated offside technology is an evolution of the VAR systems that have been implemented across the world. This technology is the culmination of three years of dedicated research and testing to provide the very best for the teams, players and fans who will be heading to Qatar later this year."

He continued:

"FIFA is committed to harnessing technology to improve the game of football at all levels, and the use of semi-automated offside technology at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 is the clearest possible evidence."

The whys and the hows of the technology to be used at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The revolutionary technology will use 12 tracking cameras, mounted underneath the roof of the stadium, and 29 data points to calculate a player's exact position on the pitch.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Semi automated offside technology will be used at World Cup in Qatar. The tech uses a sensor in the ball and 12 cameras tracking 29 data points on each player 50 times a second. Faster and more accurate decisions.

Al Rihla, the official match ball, will also feature a new suspension system inside it, which will stabilise a 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor. The sensor, which is powered by a rechargeable battery, will provide valuable insights into every element of the movement of the ball without affecting its performance.

The sensor is designed to send ball data to the VAR room 500 times per second, facilitating a quick and precise decision. Before informing the on-field referee, the video match officials will also validate the proposed decision manually.

