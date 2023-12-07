Adidas set to launch sneakers inspired by Lionel Messi’s pink Inter Miami shirt, price of much-awaited footwear edition listed on website

Adidas are set to launch their first-ever pink sneakers inspired by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's club colours, with a nod to the club itself. The sneakers, named '2getherness', carry the logo and an inscription of the club in addition to being in its colours.

Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS as a free agent in the summer has had a huge impact on the marketability of the league and its brand. This instant impact has also been extended to the Inter Miami brand, which has managed to leverage the increased audience.

To fans, Lionel Messi, who is an Adidas-sponsored athlete, will be at the forefront of the sales of the sneakers. This represents the latest step in the club's commercial journey. The club has seen its revenue rise to a record-breaking $120 million this year, mostly due to the arrival of the Argentine great at the club.

The '2getherness' shoe is in Inter Miami's pink colour with black trims along its sides. The design features the sign of a Heron, the club's nickname, on the tongue of the shoe, displaying its direct connection to the club.

The shoe features more club-related designs, such as the club's Libertad Para Soñar motto, which means "Freedom to Dream", and is stitched on the upper part. There is also an M-shaped EKG line in the insole as a means of paying tribute to the heartbeat of the club, and its fans.

Adidas have made the shoe available for purchase on its website, as well as the Inter Miami store at the DRV PNK Stadium, following its launch on December 6. The suede shoe will sell for around $110 a pair from its release until stocks are exhausted.

Lionel Messi's influence continues to grow in Inter Miami

Inter Miami have managed to successfully leverage the association of the Lionel Messi brand with the club since his arrival in the summer. This has resulted in evident financial gains for the club this year.

The '2getherness' shoe signifies another type of partnership between the club and Adidas, which has surely been made more appealing by Messi. Months ago, the club resorted to printing 'Messi 10' on old jerseys from previous seasons that were at their store, and fans bought them.

David Beckham and Inter Miami understand the potential extent of the impact of Messi on the club, and they will be keen to maximise it. The 36-year-old will be at the club for a while more, and he will surely contribute greatly to its commercial growth.