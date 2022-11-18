Adidas unveil special edition boots inspired by Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Adidas have unveiled the Leyenda boot pack for Lionel Messi. The inspiration behind the boots, which are special edition X Speedportals, are said to be the Argentine's very first World Cup in 2006, where he wore +F50.6 Tunit boots.

According to GOAL, the Leyanda boots will mark the beginning and end of Lionel Messi's World Cup career with Argentina, as the 2022 edition is set to be his last. The forward's new boots are now linked to the last three famous designs that he wore in past tournaments.

The design of the new special edition Leyanda boots is connected to Messi and his lengthy career in the FIFA World Cup. While the sides of the new boots are reproduced from the original X Speedportal, the medial side pays homage to the boots he wore in his first-ever World Cup.

The boots showcase a broad gold colorway. However, Adidas featured inlaid color detail from the Argentina national flag: black, white, and blue.

While the design is a collage of tributes to Messi's career on the international stage, the technological innovations from the X Speedportal have been retained.

Notably, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker will debut the special edition boots when Argentina face Saudi Arabia on November 22. The boot pack will also be available for purchase on the same day.

Lionel Messi prepared to beat Diego Maradona's records during the FIFA World Cup

The Argentine maestro has established himself as one of the finest players to ever grace the beautiful game. He has also broken every record in his path to total dominance in the world of football.

However, the former Barcelona man has a few more records to break at the highest level, and the upcoming tournament in Qatar will provide him with the opportunity.

🥇 Lionel Messi — 110

🥈 Diego Maradona — 105



No other player registered more than 78 successful dribbles in that time span.



@SofascoreINT Only two players completed more than 100 dribbles at the World Cup since 1966:🥇 Lionel Messi — 110🥈 Diego Maradona — 105No other player registered more than 78 successful dribbles in that time span. Only two players completed more than 100 dribbles at the World Cup since 1966:🥇 Lionel Messi — 110🥈 Diego Maradona — 105No other player registered more than 78 successful dribbles in that time span. 📊 @SofascoreINT https://t.co/VkBuE9DX0S

While Lionel Messi has been colossal on the club scene and lifted every other trophy available to him, he has failed to win the FIFA World Cup.

La Pulga came devastatingly close in 2014, and we will hope he can lead his country to the title this time. Notably, it would bring him level with Diego Maradona and complete his fantastic medal collection.

Maradona, however, did win a World Cup with the Albiceleste and will likely serve as an inspiration for Lionel Messi heading into the competition. According to Marca, La Pulga currently needs three more appearances, nine assists, and three goals in Qatar to beat Maradona.

It remains to be seen if the magical Argentine can live up to the legacy of his compatriot and potentially win a FIFA World Cup too.

