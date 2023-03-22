“Admin forgot to switch accounts”, “Not funny” – Barcelona fans react furiously as La Liga giants copy Liverpool motto on Instagram

Barcelona fans have been left fuming after Barca’s Instagram account used Liverpool’s iconic “You will never walk alone” motto as a caption.

On Wednesday (March 22), the Blaugrana posted an image of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Instagram. In the image, the German goalkeeper was seen dribbling out of the box, with no other teammate in sight.

The caption to the post read:

“You will never walk alone ❤️”

The phrase is famously associated with Premier League giants Liverpool, and Barca fans were not impressed to see the words written on their team’s social media handle.

One fan, @maitreyeah23, mocked the admin, saying they forgot to switch accounts.

“Admin forgot to switch accounts 💀😭”

Another was angered by the caption and did not find it funny, writing:

“Not funny”

Another angry fan wrote:

"delete liverpool caption we are barca"

One more fan chimed in:

"Barca >> Livarpool"

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, had a field day, with many reminding Cules about the damning 4-3 aggregate defeat they endured in the 2018-19 Champions League semifinals.

One wrote:

"4-3 on aggregate 😂"

Another said:

“Corner take quickly Liverpool 4 - 0 Barcelona”

A Barcelona fan admitted that the caption reminded him of the 4-0 semifinal second leg defeat at Anfield, writing:

“Bro stop using Liverpool captions, it just reminds me of that 4-0 away”

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas picks Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen over Thibaut Courtois

Selecting the best keeper in La Liga this season, Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas picked Marc-Andre ter Stegen over Thibaut Courtois. The former goalkeeper claimed that the Ter Stegen is having a better season than Courtois.

Casillas also praised league leaders Barcelona’s defensive discipline this season and lauded Ter Stegen for making crucial saves whenever required, telling Movistar+ on TikTok:

“This year, Barca have a very good defensive base and the few chances they do concede are saved by Ter Stegen. They have been winning many games 1-0, and if it wasn’t for him, they would have ended in a draw.”

When asked to pick between Courtois and Ter Stegen, Casillas replied:

“He (Ter Stegen) is playing better right now.”

Ter Stegen has only conceded nine goals in 26 La Liga games this season, keeping a staggering 19 clean sheets. Courtois, meanwhile, has conceded 18 goals in 20 games, managing only six clean sheets.

