“Admin forgot to switch accounts”, “Not funny” – Barcelona fans react furiously as La Liga giants copy Liverpool motto on Instagram

By Sushan Chakraborty
Modified Mar 22, 2023 19:56 IST
Barca fans furious with social media caption
Barcelona fans have been left fuming after Barca’s Instagram account used Liverpool’s iconic “You will never walk alone” motto as a caption.

On Wednesday (March 22), the Blaugrana posted an image of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Instagram. In the image, the German goalkeeper was seen dribbling out of the box, with no other teammate in sight.

The caption to the post read:

“You will never walk alone ❤️”

The phrase is famously associated with Premier League giants Liverpool, and Barca fans were not impressed to see the words written on their team’s social media handle.

One fan, @maitreyeah23, mocked the admin, saying they forgot to switch accounts.

“Admin forgot to switch accounts 💀😭”

Another was angered by the caption and did not find it funny, writing:

“Not funny”

Another angry fan wrote:

"delete liverpool caption we are barca"

One more fan chimed in:

"Barca >> Livarpool"

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, had a field day, with many reminding Cules about the damning 4-3 aggregate defeat they endured in the 2018-19 Champions League semifinals.

One wrote:

"4-3 on aggregate 😂"

Another said:

“Corner take quickly Liverpool 4 - 0 Barcelona”

A Barcelona fan admitted that the caption reminded him of the 4-0 semifinal second leg defeat at Anfield, writing:

“Bro stop using Liverpool captions, it just reminds me of that 4-0 away”

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas picks Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen over Thibaut Courtois

Selecting the best keeper in La Liga this season, Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas picked Marc-Andre ter Stegen over Thibaut Courtois. The former goalkeeper claimed that the Ter Stegen is having a better season than Courtois.

Casillas also praised league leaders Barcelona’s defensive discipline this season and lauded Ter Stegen for making crucial saves whenever required, telling Movistar+ on TikTok:

“This year, Barca have a very good defensive base and the few chances they do concede are saved by Ter Stegen. They have been winning many games 1-0, and if it wasn’t for him, they would have ended in a draw.”

When asked to pick between Courtois and Ter Stegen, Casillas replied:

“He (Ter Stegen) is playing better right now.”

Ter Stegen has only conceded nine goals in 26 La Liga games this season, keeping a staggering 19 clean sheets. Courtois, meanwhile, has conceded 18 goals in 20 games, managing only six clean sheets.

