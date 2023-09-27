“Admin on shift is a CR7 fan” – Fans react to Manchester United tweet after Garnacho copies Cristiano Ronaldo in Crystal Palace win

Manchester United fans were quick to point out similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho's goal celebrations after the latter opened the scoring for the Red Devils in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

In a post on X, United's admin posted the video of the goal with the caption:

"Wait for the celebration"

Fans responded to the post, claiming the celebration was inspired by the Portuguese superstar. Garnacho has stated earlier in interviews that Ronaldo was a player he looked up to growing up. He also copied his iconic 'Siu' celebration playing for United's U-18 side.

The pair's paths crossed at Manchester United after Ronaldo made a sensational return in the summer of 2021. They played together in a few games in the 2022-23 season before the 38-year-old agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with the club in December 2022.

United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Alongside Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet as ten Hag's side looked to get back in form.

They stopped a run of three consecutive defeats with a win over Burnley at the weekend and will face the Eagles again in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag issues warning to Manchester United star despite goal

ten Hag claimed that the youngster had to be better off the ball.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted that Alejandro Garnacho still had to improve after the youngster got on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman stated that the winger's previous performances were not good enough, while also criticising his lack of defensive effort.

He said (via press conference):

“You have seen at the start of the season we played him and then his contribution was not good enough,” ten Hag said. “But he also had some good actions. You see always he is a threat in the game even when he is not playing that well."

“He has to learn when he does his job in defending he will always have his moment and he will always be decisive because he has great qualities as well, and it’s not only off the ball. But I want to see like today, he is entering the box in the right spot to finish."

Garnacho scored his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign, finding the back of the net with a slick finish. He has largely been used off the bench this season but made full use of a rare start.

Manchester United seem to have regained their form with two consecutive wins after suffering three losses on the trot. They will look to continue their good run in the Premier League with another good performance against Palace on Saturday.