"Admired by Klopp and the club's recruitment staff" - James Pearce provides update on Liverpool's transfer plans for superstar midfielder

The Athletic journalist James Pearce has provided the latest update on Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

James Pearce stated that the Reds are ready to wait until the summer of 2023 to sign an appropriate midfielder. One of the options at their disposal is Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old midfielder has many admirers in the Liverpool camp, including Jurgen Klopp.

James Pearce reported the following in regards to the Reds' interest in signing the England international (via Anfield Watch on Twitter):

"England international Jude Bellingham is admired by Klopp and the club’s recruitment staff, but they know signing him this summer isn’t realistic with Borussia Dortmund having already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City."

Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the current market. The former Birmingham City footballer is attracting interest from a host of Premier League and La Liga giants.

The youngster had an outstanding 2021-22 season for Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham scored six goals and provided 14 assists from central midfield in 43 appearances across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that Jude Bellingham will cost a fortune to whichever club he decides to join in the near future. According to Transfermarkt, the Englishman is valued at €80 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will need to bring in midfield reinforcements sooner rather than later. The Reds currently have an aging midfield which will need replacing in the near future.

As things stand, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are 32 and 31 years old respectively. Fabinho, on the other hand, will be turning 29 later this year.

Liverpool offered a one-year extension to James Milner earlier this summer. The former England international is currently 36 years old and might not get an extension beyond the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool have strengthened their attack this summer

Liverpool have strengthened their attack in the summer transfer window by signing Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Darwin Nunez was signed from Portuguese side SL Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million and could be seen as a replacement for Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward left Anfield to join German giants Bayern Munich.

Fabio Carvalho, on the other hand, was signed from newly-promoted Fulham. The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder who scored 10 goals in the Championship for the Cottagers last season.

The Reds have also brought in a backup right-back in the form of Calvin Ramsay from Scottish side Aberdeen.

