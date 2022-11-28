"Advantage Switzerland" - Fans livid with Tite as Brazil attacker starts despite his 'disasterclass' against Serbia

Brazil fans were not happy with Tite's decision to start Raphinha in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland on Monday, November 28.

Raphinha also started the clash against Serbia for the Selecao. However, he didn't have a very fruitful outing in their 2-0 win. With Neymar absent with injury, Tite had to reset his attacking lineup.

Tite kept his faith in Raphinha, who will start in attack with Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. against the Swiss.

Raphinha made a big-money €65 million move from Leeds United to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. He has since made 18 appearances for the Catalan club across competitions, starting 10 of those games. Raphinha has racked up two goals and four assists for his new club so far.

He has also made 12 appearances for the Selecao in his career, scoring five goals.

However, fans were not happy with his inclusion in the lineup against Switzerland. Some even went as far as to call Tite the worst coach in the history of their country.

Here are some of the best reactions from Brazil fans after Tite announced his lineup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland:

𝘊𝘏𝘈𝘡𝘡𝘠 @astrodancerr

this is why tittie is the worst Brazil coach of all time🤡 @TheEuropeanLad No Antony???this is why tittie is the worst Brazil coach of all time🤡 @TheEuropeanLad No Antony???this is why tittie is the worst Brazil coach of all time🤡

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay When will he start ahead of Raphinha When will he start ahead of Raphinha 😭😭😭😭

Jaffdy_Shelby🔗 @Jaafar_Dee So Raphinha starting ahead of Antony. What a joke So Raphinha starting ahead of Antony. What a joke 😂😂😂

Selecao managed a 2-0 win against Serbia in their opening game of the tournament, courtesy of a brace from Richarlison. The Tottenham Hotspur forward's second goal was a scorcher and was probably one of the best goals of the tournament so far.

However, the absence of Neymar might be a massive blow for Tite's team. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker will also stay sidelined for their final group G clash against Cameroon.

Tite says Brazil are confident despite Neymar's absence

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil coach Tite said his team are confident despite Neymar's absence. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said (via The Guardian):

"We’ve already decided the starting players but we will only be communicating that right before the game. Football’s about context and sometimes we have to be strategic. We have to think outside the box but we’re very confident we have the right replacement.”

Casmeiro added on Neymar:

“We can’t stop talking about Neymar, It’s just how important he is to us. He’s our biggest player, the difference for us, but we have a lot of other very good players too. Rodrygo, for example, lights up the eyes and delights everyone who sees him play.”

Group G toppers Brazil will take on second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their previous game.

