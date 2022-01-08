Meet Francisco Bruto da Costa – the Indian coach who now works with Mohamed Salah and Carlos Queiroz for Egypt

Francisco Bruto da Costa (right) with Mohamed Salah. Image: Francisco Bruto da Costa

East Bengal’s loss is Egyptian football’s gain. In July 2020, Francisco Bruto da Costa was appointed as the coach of East Bengal. The Kolkata giants’ participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) was shrouded in uncertainty at the time. East Bengal officials were unable to find an investor who would assure them financial stability in the aftermath of their separation from their former investor.

A couple of months later, the Red and Golds did find a new investor and they entered the ISL in due course of time. However, Francisco, who had previously worked as an assistant to Nelo Vingada at NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters, was removed from his job even before East Bengal began their maiden ISL campaign in November.

Refusing to reflect on the episode with the smallest tinge of bitterness, Francisco said:

“I don’t want to sound negative about anything because every experience teaches you something. If the East Bengal officials call me again, I may re-join the club.”

Cut to September 2021. A call from Vingada marked the crowning moment of Francisco’s coaching career as an opportunity to work at the Egyptian Football Association beckoned. Shortly after being named the Egyptian FA’s technical director, Vingada asked Francisco to join his support staff as a technical assistant. Naturally, Francisco wasted no time in embracing the offer.

The Goa-born coach revels in his current role as it allows him to work with the Egyptian men’s and women’s national teams across various age-groups. The 40-year-old has also built a good rapport with head coach Carlos Queiroz and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah whilst working with the Egyptian senior men’s team.

Egypt will commence their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Nigeria in Garoua, Cameroon on January 11. A few days before the match, Sportskeeda caught up with Francisco for an exclusive chat. The AFC pro-license holder, who is currently in Cairo, spoke about Egypt’s chances at AFCON 2021 and explained why Salah is loved by one and all. He also recounted his journey as a coach – something he embarked on when he was just 20.

Q: You got into coaching pretty early in your life. Please recall that phase for us.

Francisco: The first school I studied in – Loyola High School – gave me the opportunity to coach their football team. As a player, I had this habit of questioning myself how I would help my team if I was the coach. As a 17-18-year-old boy, I was really interested in the training sessions. When Rustam Akramov was the coach of the Indian U-19 team, I used to go back to my room and reflect on the training sessions. The camp was organized in Bangalore. I used to play as a centre-back and a right full-back. I didn’t make it to the final Indian U-19 squad, but I was called up for the camp.

Q: What was your first assignment as a coach?

Francisco: Actually, I suffered a terrible injury whilst I was captaining the Goa U-19 team. It cut short my playing career. Since I had an inclination towards coaching, I acquired my AFC ‘D’ license when I was just 23. After coaching my school’s team, I coached Salcete FC. It’s a club that used to compete in the first division of Goan football. Many big players have come through the club, including Alvito D'Cunha. I managed the U-14 and U-16 teams there. Then I took charge of Salgaocar FC’s U-18 team. At the same time, I was working as a Physical Education teacher at a school. It was a government job, but I gave it up because I felt I was unable to do justice to either role. It was a big risk (laughs).

Q: Indian football was dominated by a host of Goan clubs until the early 2010s, but clubs like Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa have now lost their prominence. What do you think is the reason behind the decline of the Goan clubs?

Francisco: I haven’t been in Goa for quite some time. If I myself haven’t contributed to Goan football for so many years, I don’t think it’s right for me to pass a remark on Goan football. It would then be like sitting back and finding fault with others. However, what you’re saying is right. Previously, a lot of Goan clubs like Dempo, Salgaocar, Churchill Brothers and Sporting Clube used to participate in India's top tier competition.

Q: What is your take on the AIFF’s grassroots program, especially after the 2017 U-17 World Cup? Are we heading in the right direction?

Francisco: Indian football has made big strides forward. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should be given credit for that. I won’t compare the facilities and opportunities that are now given to what were provided, say 10 years ago. As a football nation we’re gradually developing.

In my opinion, the change was set in motion when Bob Houghton (former India head coach) brought in Colin Toal as the technical director. They set up the youth program very well and interacted nicely with the players and the coaches. A lot of coaches were educated during Colin Toal’s tenure. The Indian Arrows project also started at the time. Desmond Bulpin was appointed as the first coach of the Indian Arrows.

Q: What kind of an impact has the Indian Super League (ISL) had on Indian football? Why is the national team struggling to win against relatively weaker sides like Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka?

Francisco: The ISL has had a positive impact on Indian football. It’s one of the best things that has happened to Indian football in recent times. If you look at the infrastructure created for the clubs and the standards of the league, you’ll understand that. The standard of domestic matches is different than that of the international level. I would say the standard of football is good in Bangladesh. I know this because I worked in that country before.

Surely, the football infrastructure in India is far better than that of Bangladesh. All the teams are working very hard. Now, if you say that India have struggled against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, how would you view Qatar’s draw against India? Qatar are the Asian champions. Football isn’t an individual sport; it’s an XI vs XI sport. It’s not fair to say that India have fared badly against sides that we used to beat 6-0 or 7-0. Then what would Qatar say about India? We have to support the Indian national team.

Q: Earlier, an Indian club used to play around 50 domestic matches per year. However, with the advent of the ISL and the decline of many prestigious tournaments like the Rovers Cup, the DCM trophy and the Federation Cup, the number of domestic matches has reduced drastically. Do you think playing more domestic matches in a calendar year might help the players perform better at the international level?

Francisco: From what I know, the AIFF is following a roadmap to add more matches to the domestic calendar. You have to be patient and give them some time. The ISL began with eight teams, but gradually the number of teams has increased. The Egyptian league is a longer league. Credit should be given to the AIFF and the FSDL for organizing the ISL during such difficult times.

Q: Despite being named head coach by East Bengal in July 2020, you were unceremoniously released by the club’s current investor prior to East Bengal's maiden ISL campaign. How do you look back at the experience?

Francisco: No experience is bitter. Everything happens for a reason. I strongly believe in God. East Bengal have the right to do what they did. The experience taught me many lessons.

It was a difficult phase to endure, but my wife, my family and my friends supported me. In fact, some of the officials of the old East Bengal management also spoke to me. I appreciate that gesture.

Q: Let’s talk about your current role in the Egyptian national set-up. What are your responsibilities and how did you land this job?

Francisco: I took the job in September last year. Before that, I was associated with the Bangladeshi club Sheikh Russel KC. One day, I received a call from Nelo Vingada. I’ve been working closely with him since my NorthEast United stint in 2016. He asked me whether I would work with him. I immediately said ‘yes’ because it’s an honor to work with a coach of that stature. Before going to Bangladesh I informed him about the job and he encouraged me to take it. I completed my contract with Sheikh Russel KC and returned to India. I joined the Egyptian Football Association on 26th September last year.

I’ve joined the Egyptian FA as Mr Vingada's staff. I take up whatever role Mr. Vingada assigns me. He's currently working as the technical director at the Egyptian FA. First, he asked me to join the Egyptian senior national team as a technical assistant under Carlos Queiroz. It has been one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Later, I also worked with the Egyptian women’s and U-20 (men) national teams.

Q: You’re currently working with one of Africa’s leading football nations. How do you see the football infrastructure in Egypt? How is it benefiting you as a coach?

Francisco: We talk about Egypt being one of the leading football nations in the world because the football culture over there is very strong. That’s the reason why we’re doing so well. The club culture, the league and the youth system in Egypt are very strong.

Q: What new things have you learnt from Carlos Queiroz on the technical front?

Francisco: Whilst talking about Mr Queiroz and Mr Vingada, I’ll not talk about their philosophies. First and foremost, they’re great human beings. They’re very simple and down-to-earth. They’re great teachers, I would say. They pass on their knowledge to the players and the coaching staff. Mr. Queiroz has achieved so much in his coaching career, having worked with clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, but still he has no airs about him. That’s why they’re top-notch coaches.

Francisco with Egypt's head coach and former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz (right). Image: Francisco Bruto da Costa

Q: You’ve had multiple interactions with Mohamed Salah. What sets him apart from most of his contemporary footballers?

Francisco: Many footballers play in Europe, but only a few are as humble as him. Whenever he joins us for lunch or training, it doesn’t seem that he is "The Mohamed Salah". He behaves just like any other player. He’s very down-to-earth and simple. He’s a great person! From my own experience, I can tell you that all the great players and coaches I’ve seen are essentially great human beings. This is what I’ve learnt from working and interacting with Mr. Queiroz, Salah and the other Egyptian players.

Q: Do you think Salah is the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or next season, considering his current form?

Francisco: He deserves it for a long time (laughs)!

Q: The Egyptian national team has two important assignments lined up this year – the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs. How is the team preparing for both these assignments? When will you join the team?

Francisco: The expectations of the Egyptian fans are very high. We [Egypt] played in the World Cup before, we’ve got a fine squad and the technical staff is also doing a great job. The players are quite confident and they are preparing in full swing.

I don’t know whether I’ll be sitting in the dugout [if Egypt qualify for the World Cup], but I’m very happy to be here. I’m thankful to God for giving me this opportunity to work with a country that is currently ranked 45th in the world. Had I not met Mr. Vingada at NorthEast United, I may not have reached Egypt.

Q: What are Egypt’s chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations?

Francisco: I think Egypt should win the tournament this time. If every player plays to his potential, we’ll win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Q: The stint at Egyptian FA has given a massive boost to your coaching career. Are you open to taking charge of an ISL team? Where do you see yourself in one year from now?

Francisco: I’m open to accepting any offer, whether it comes from an ISL team or an I-League team. I just love coaching. I cannot forget where I started working and who gave the initial push to my career. I’m currently working with one of the best coaches in the world. I’ve had a brilliant experience with the Egyptian men’s, women’s and youth teams. If I can contribute in any manner to the improvement of a club’s standard, I’ll definitely do that.

