“Affected me a lot” - Raphinha shares how he was asked to help ex-Barcelona star who started crying in training after repeating mistakes

Barcelona star Raphinha has shared how he helped a former teammate who started crying during training. According to a post from Barca Universal, the Brazilian winger spoke at length about how Vitor Roque's situation took a toll on him.

Raphinha mentioned that one day, the 20-year-old forward was deeply affected by what was being said about his future. The impact was clear during training, as he repeatedly committed simple mistakes. After making such errors, he began to cry. Raphinha stated (via Barca Universal):

"Vitor Roque's situation affected me a lot. One day, Vitor was deeply affected by everything that was said about his future. During training, he made simple, repeated mistakes, and then he started crying... Flick called me to help him translate because he couldn’t speak."

Manager Hansi Flick addressed the situation by speaking with him, and later, the player was allowed to leave the club. The Brazilian further added:

"Flick asked him if he wanted to leave, and Vitor said yes. The coach replied, 'No problem, go and rest.' After training, the coach gathered us all together. He didn't shout, but he said that we had to take care of each other, because the team's success only comes if we are all on the same path."

Vitor Roque spent a very short time at Barcelona. During his tenure, which started in January 2024, he featured only 16 times for the team. In the summer of 2024, he was loaned out to Real Betis. Then, in February 2025, he signed a full-time contract with the Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras.

Raphinha's record and treble-winning chances of Barcelona

Raphinha is enjoying the best season of his career. He has already registered 55 goal contributions (31 goals and 24 assists). In doing so, he has equaled his tally from the past three seasons with Barcelona and Leeds United.

He may also surpass fellow Brazilian Neymar's record in the process. Back in the 2015-16 season, Neymar produced 56 goal contributions, scoring 31 goals but contributing 25 assists. Raphinha still has four La Liga fixtures and possibly two in the UCL to break Neymar's record.

Moreover, the Catalan giants have a slim chance of winning the treble this term. They have already secured the Copa del Rey, defeating Real Madrid in the final. Now, they are on the brink of reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

In La Liga, Barcelona are the favorites to be crowned champions. With four matches remaining, they have a four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. The El Clasico on May 11 could very well act as the title decider.

