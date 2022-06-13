Afghanistan vs Cambodia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Afghanistan and Cambodia clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India on Tuesday for their third and final qualifying match for the 2023 Asia Cup in Group D.
Both sides have already been eliminated from the race after losing both their games thus far, making it a dead rubber with only pride at stake.
Afghanistan were beaten 2-1 by both the other sides in the group - Hong Kong on the opening day and India on matchday two.
The second loss must have truly hurt as the Lions of Khorasan conceded the second goal in stoppage-time after seemingly snatching a point with an 88th-minute equalizer.
Afghanistan vs Cambodia Head-To-Head
Afghanistan have won three of their previous four clashes against Cambodia, losing just once - a 1-0 defeat in the Asia Cup qualifiers in June 2017.
This will be their first encounter in over four years.
Afghanistan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Cambodia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W
Afghanistan vs Cambodia Team News
Afghanistan
Despite a last-minute defeat to India in their last game, head coach Anoush Dastgir could opt to field the same starting XI, courtesy of a good overall performance.
In case of a change, Zubayr Amiri could be rewarded for his heroics off the bench by replacing Omran Haydary on the right wing.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Cambodia
The Angkor Warriors were set up to play for a point last time out with a back-five, and were still left vanquished 3-0 by Hong Kong.
Head coach Ryu Hirose may recall experienced forward Keo Sokpheng into the starting lineup to boost their attack.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Afghanistan vs Cambodia Predicted XI
Afghanistan (4-2-3-1): Ovays Azizi; David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Islam Amiri, Milad Intezar; Noor Husin, Faysal Shayesteh; Zubayr Amiri, Farshad Noor, Maziar Kouhyar; Mustafa Azadzoy.
Cambodia (4-3-3): Keo Soksela; Ken Chansopheak, Boris Kok, Thierry Bin, Soeuy Visal; Brak Thiva, Sos Suhana, Cheng Meng; Sos Suhana, Keo Sokpheng, Sieng Chanthea.
Afghanistan vs Cambodia Prediction
Despite losses, Afghanistan have shown tremendous courage and fighting spirit in both their games, giving Hong Kong and India a run for their money.
Cambodia, meanwhile, were only set up for defensive play and ended up conceding five times without scoring any.
The Lions of Khorasan should be able to eke out a narrow victory here.
Prediction: Afghanistan 1-0 Cambodia